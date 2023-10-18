Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. demos agiou athanasiou
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus

2 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3
€445,000
2 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1
€410,000
3 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 1
New 3 bedroom apartment for sale in a beautiful modern building 10 minutes walk from the bea…
€520,000
2 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 1
New 2 bedroom apartment for sale in a beautiful modern building 10 minutes walk from the bea…
€460,000
1 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
1 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 3
New 1 bedroom apartment for sale in a beautiful modern building 10 minutes walk from the bea…
€500,000
3 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Floor 1
New residential building with exceptional design and perfect layout. It consists of only 5 c…
€1,10M
2 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1
New residential building with exceptional design and perfect layout. It consists of only 5 c…
€680,000
3 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Floor 1
New residential building with exceptional design and perfect layout. It consists of only 5 c…
€830,000
3 room apartment with city view in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with city view
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale under construction apartment of 146 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€498,780
3 room apartment with city view in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with city view
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 5/4
For sale under construction apartment of 144 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€650,250
2 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Welcome to this stunning 2-bedroom apartment nestled in the desirable Papas area of Limassol…
€450,000
2 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
In these modern and spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments luxury seamlessly blends with conven…
€330,000
1 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
1 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
In these modern and spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments luxury seamlessly blends with conven…
€215,000
3 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Nestled in a prime location in Agios Athanasios area of Limassol and offering an array of de…
€500,000
2 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Nestled in a prime location in Agios Athanasios area of Limassol and offering an array of de…
€340,000
2 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the highly coveted area of Agios Athanasios …
€500,400
3 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the highly coveted area of Agios Athanasios …
€498,780
3 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
The new project is a stunning new private estate of apartments, offering a modern and truly …
€1,25M
1 room apartment in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
1 room apartment
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
The new project is a stunning new private estate of apartments, offering a modern and truly …
€315,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom with parking, with storage room, with Pool in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom with parking, with storage room, with Pool
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
The complex is located in a privileged area of Colombia, in the heart of Limassol, and boast…
€225,000
Penthouse 1 bedroom with Pool, with terrassa, with trenajer in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom with Pool, with terrassa, with trenajer
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
This is a residential building in the quiet area of Colombia in Limassol, close to the main …
€400,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
2 room apartment with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
OFF PLAN. Competion: end 2024 Stunning new private residential project, offering a modern an…
€410,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
2 room apartment with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 136 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,54M
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with floor heating
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
€757,680
3 room apartment with sea view, with garden in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with garden
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 197 m²
iHome is a new high-rise complex of Luxury apartments in the Muttayaka area of Limassol, 250…
€2,50M
3 room apartment with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 270 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€1,10M
3 room apartment with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 147 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€700,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
1 room apartment with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
An elegant contemporary development in the heart of Limassol."V" Suites development is locat…
€475,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 187 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 187 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€400,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
2 room apartment with furnishings
demos agiou athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 127 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€827,000

