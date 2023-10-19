Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in koinoteta pyrgou lemesou, Cyprus

2 room apartment in koinoteta pyrgou lemesou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta pyrgou lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
Welcome to this extraordinary luxury 2-bedroom apartment, spanning over 100 square meters an…
€1,35M
3 room apartment in koinoteta pyrgou lemesou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta pyrgou lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
Welcome to this luxurious 3-bedroom apartment, offering an expansive living space and boasti…
€1,35M
3 room apartment in koinoteta pyrgou lemesou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta pyrgou lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 356 m²
Located just 350 m away from the sea, it is the only development in Limassol coastline that …
€5,00M
4 room apartment in koinoteta pyrgou lemesou, Cyprus
4 room apartment
koinoteta pyrgou lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 326 m²
Elite, fully furnished, four-bedroom apartment is located in the advantageous position among…
€2,90M
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with sauna in koinoteta pyrgou lemesou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with sauna
koinoteta pyrgou lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 351 m²
Park Tower is an 11-story club-type building for a wealthy society. A unique complex located…
€4,39M

