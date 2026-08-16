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Apartments for sale in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

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161 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
We are pleased to announce our newly completed renovation project in the complex. Located in…
$708,279
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2 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
This stunning residential development is located in the peaceful area of Pyrgos, Limassol, o…
$415,297
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2 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
This stunning residential development is located in the peaceful area of Pyrgos, Limassol, o…
$413,973
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3 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$491,719
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2 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
This stunning residential development is located in the peaceful area of Pyrgos, Limassol, o…
$389,341
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1 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/5
The exclusive Resort, Limassol’s premier high-end seafront property designed in cooperation …
$838,736
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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2 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
2-Bedroom Beachfront Apartment – Pyrgos, Limassol This prestigious two-bedroom apartment is…
$2,09M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$298,018
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1 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$300,715
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Apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
An agricultural land in Pyrgos village in Limassol, in Ga4 zone, 10% cover ratio, building d…
$69,139
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3 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$525,076
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1 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$298,018
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3 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$465,411
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2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
This new residential complex is a space for the elite, offering a total of 85 completely dif…
$1,19M
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4 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
This luxury villa, located in the picturesque area of Limassol Pyrgos, offers the ideal plac…
$1,44M
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3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 4/7
Apartment G502 details: Internal Area - 145 m² Covered Veranda - 45 m² Covered Private Ga…
$2,35M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Modern project is located in Pyrgos village, Limassol. Only ten minutes from blue-flag beach…
$691,848
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1 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$246,560
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3 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Stunning Sea views Brand new key-ready project villa near of ST RAPHAEL 5 STAR HOTEL and Mar…
$1,03M
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4 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Located in a quiet residential part of Pyrgos, this chamber project of four semi-detached ho…
$611,004
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4 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Stunning Sea view Brand new key-ready project villa in Pyrgos tourist area, in Limassol Fou…
$1,26M
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2 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$379,644
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2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale: Modern two-bedroom apartment, currently under construction, is located in the pres…
$757,719
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Apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
LAND 1533 m2 IN PYRGOS Land of 1533m2 in this newly built residential area of Pyrgos. The la…
$337,162
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1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
This new residential complex is a space for the elite, offering a total of 85 completely dif…
$1,07M
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1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Modern project is located in Pyrgos village, Limassol. Only ten minutes from blue-flag beach…
$372,533
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2 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
A new residential complex offers a collection of beautifully designed one, two and three-bed…
$428,892
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3 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
The complex consists of 4 blocks with a wide selection of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments, …
$1,07M
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1 bedroom apartment in Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Pyrgos Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
This stunning residential development is located in the peaceful area of Pyrgos, Limassol, o…
$291,262
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International Property Alerts
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English
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/14
An exceptional 2-bedroom apartment is offered for sale in a landmark beachfront tower next t…
$1,85M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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Properties features in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
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