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Apartments for sale in Paralimni, Cyprus

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1 BHK
25
2 BHK
166
3 BHK
49
4 BHK
17
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295 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
3 Bedroom Villa in the tranquil area of Kapparis, this exclusive development offers a perfec…
$599,953
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
This luxurious complex combines the unrivalled comfort and charm of the coast, creating idea…
$1,43M
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Your gateway to the idyllic Kapparis lifestyle. Located in a serene and sought-after neighbo…
$230,442
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
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2 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1
This stunning two-bedroom apartment for sale in Kapparis is a great opportunity to purchase …
$261,720
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1 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
Modern and tranquil one-bedroom penthouse in ParalimniDiscover the perfect combination of mo…
$160,609
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
This stunning residence features a multi-level design, with ample space both indoors and out…
$1,14M
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Located in the heart of Paralimni, this modern multifunctional project sets a new standard f…
$329,729
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3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Located in the prestigious coastal area of Pernera, this exclusive luxury villa complex offe…
$617,062
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3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
This stunning residence features a multi-level design, with ample space both indoors and out…
$1,52M
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
For sale a well-kept apartment on the secondary market with a comfortable area of 90 m2. Thi…
$207,406
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2 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
This cozy 2 bedroom penthouse in Kapparis offers a comfortable and inviting living space. Fe…
$378,161
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Premium residential project in Paralimni . The project spans four floors, with each floor ho…
$296,144
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
For sale: 2-bedroom apartment in Niero City Apartments, Paralimni. A modern project by a …
$280,261
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 375 m²
Are you dreaming of a house by the sea, where turquoise waves a few meters from your bedroom…
$6,09M
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2 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Description of the site: The Island Dream complex. . Welcome to Island Dream, our brand new …
$376,825
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
PROMOTION: This brand new two-bedroom apartment on the ground floor is fully furnished – a h…
$335,491
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment offers generous living spaces and refined fini…
$205,857
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Just 250 meters from the golden sands of the famous Fig Tree beach is an exclusive three-sto…
$838,784
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/4
A modern apartment in a new residential development in Paralimni, Famagusta, offering bright…
$279,285
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 437 m²
This magnificent 5-bedroom villa is located on the first coastline in a gated complex near t…
$3,06M
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1 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
Elegant 1 Bedroom Apartment in Kapparis Coastal Retreat This beautifully appointed 1-bedroo…
$280,286
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
This boutique complex of modern villas is located in one of the most prestigious coastal are…
$746,568
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
A modern complex in Paralimni. Near walking distance from all necessary infrastructure.  The…
$291,549
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Modern Apartments with Sea Views in the Heart of Paralimni Discover a new standard of living…
$258,514
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 463 m²
Are you dreaming of a house by the sea, where turquoise waves a few meters from your bedroom…
$7,30M
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1 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
Experience the luxurious coastal life in this stylish one-bedroom apartment on the ground fl…
$206,202
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1 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
Elegant 1 Bedroom Apartment in Kapparis Coastal Retreat This beautifully appointed 1-bedroo…
$337,487
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Located in the small and cozy town of Paralimni, this exclusive residential complex combines…
$326,234
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
For sale a modern apartment under construction, offering 100 square meters of comfortable li…
$1,68M
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/4
A modern apartment in a new residential development in Paralimni, Famagusta, offering bright…
$291,980
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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