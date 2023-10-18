Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Paralimni
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Paralimni, Cyprus

2 BHK
6
3 BHK
8
Apartment To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two-storey villa with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cypr…
€362,250
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views at 800 meters from …
€481,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic view, Protaras, Cyprus We offer bea…
€592,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of luxury villas at 900 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We offer modern and…
€479,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We off…
€269,000
5 room apartment with terrace, with Pool in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 room apartment with terrace, with Pool
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villas in a gated residence, 300 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We offer hi…
€2,95M
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, gym
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea view apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, 400 meters from the beach, in…
€600,000
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Welcome to a new exclusive residential development ideally nestled in the heart of the charm…
€249,000
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Welcome to a new exclusive residential development ideally nestled in the heart of the charm…
€212,000
1 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Welcome to a new exclusive residential development ideally nestled in the heart of the charm…
€139,000
5 room apartment with elevator in Protaras, Cyprus
5 room apartment with elevator
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 430 m²
Blue Waves Villa is one of the 7 luxury beach villas located on the island's most peaceful b…
€3,10M
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 152 sq.meters in Protaras. The apartment is situate…
€1,80M
3 room apartment with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in Protaras. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€295,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 135 sq.meters in Protaras. The apartment is situate…
€665,000
1 room apartment with furnishings, with rent, with patio in Protaras, Cyprus
1 room apartment with furnishings, with rent, with patio
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
FOR SALE a cozy apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a first class complex in Kappari…
€155,000
