Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Parekklesias
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

;
penthouses
7
1 BHK
27
2 BHK
74
3 BHK
28
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
172 properties total found
Apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
An agricultural land in Pareklisia area in Limassol in G3 zone,10% cover ratio,building dens…
$218,941
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
This prestigious two-bedroom apartment is located in a stunning 14-story tower at the easter…
$2,20M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Carefully devised with the utmost originality, the new gated residence is beautifully compos…
$248,168
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
1 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Discover your future home in this charming 1-bedroom apartment, currently under construction…
$276,557
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
A project consisting of 3 new buildings located in the residential and convenient area of Pa…
$345,697
Leave a request
Apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
It is situated in the village of Pareklissia which is 5 minutes from Limassol.The property i…
$144,040
Leave a request
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Last 2 apartments for sale in the project located in Pareklissia, just 6 apartments in the p…
$259,702
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
A project consisting of 3 new buildings located in the residential and convenient area of Pa…
$399,105
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Discover your future home in this charming 1-bedroom apartment, currently under construction…
$276,557
Leave a request
Apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
It is situated in the village of Pareklissia which is 5 minutes from Limassol.The property i…
$144,040
Leave a request
Apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Stunning, Uninterrupted sea views. Located on the outskirts of the popular village of Parekl…
$460,929
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/2
This modern one-bedroom apartment is located in a contemporary residential development in th…
$262,236
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
A project consisting of 3 new buildings located in the residential and convenient area of Pa…
$345,697
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
A project consisting of 3 new buildings located in the residential and convenient area of Pa…
$409,074
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/3
Modern Two-Bedroom Apartment in a Quiet Suburban Location Perfect for small families or prof…
$376,487
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
A modern 1-bedroom apartment (Unit 5) on the 1st floor a contemporary residential developmen…
$401,035
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Located on the scenic hills of the prestigious Ayios Tikhonas district, this chambered gated…
$745,793
Leave a request
Apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
An exceptional opportunity to acquire a 3,011 sq.m. residential plot in the highly sought-af…
$749,009
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/2
This stylish two-bedroom apartment is situated in a contemporary residential development in …
$404,755
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
This stylish two-bedroom apartment is situated in a contemporary residential development in …
$370,550
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale as planned: this beautiful apartment in Ayios Tikhonas offers modern life in a soug…
$787,277
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxurious Three-Bedroom Penthouse with Large Terrace in Parekklisia This stunning three-bed…
$512,294
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
A project consisting of 3 new buildings located in the residential and convenient area of Pa…
$362,981
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
1-Bedroom Apartment Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartmen…
$263,746
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
A modern 2-bedroom duplex apartment (Unit 1) on the ground floor , a contemporary residentia…
$537,365
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
A project consisting of 3 new buildings located in the residential and convenient area of Pa…
$399,105
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
A project consisting of 3 new buildings located in the residential and convenient area of Pa…
$397,551
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
Discover this stylish one-bedroom apartment located on the first floor of a boutique two-flo…
$274,723
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
A project consisting of 3 new buildings located in the residential and convenient area of Pa…
$397,551
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
A project consisting of 3 new buildings located in the residential and convenient area of Pa…
$362,981
Leave a request

Properties features in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go