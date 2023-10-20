Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus

19 properties total found
3 room apartment in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 385 m²
€5,80M
3 room apartment in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 1
€384,000
1 room apartment with mountain view in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
1 room apartment with mountain view
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale under construction apartment of 74 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€192,000
2 room apartment with mountain view in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
2 room apartment with mountain view
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale under construction apartment of 111 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€245,000
3 room apartment with mountain view in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
3 room apartment with mountain view
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale under construction apartment of 155 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€384,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
New gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa area, Pareklisia, Cyprus The residence f…
€980,000
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 303 m²
Floor 12/23
This is one of our most successful projects. And you know why? The complex differs from all …
€4,62M
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 15/23
This is one of our most successful projects. And you know why? The complex differs from all …
€3,46M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartm…
€3,59M
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence near the beach, Parekklisia, Cyprus We offer apartments and penthouses in a r…
€300,000
3 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Nestled in the tranquil and desirable neighborhood of Pareklissia, Limassol, this exciting p…
€452,000
2 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Nestled in the tranquil and desirable neighborhood of Pareklissia, Limassol, this exciting p…
€307,000
1 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Nestled in the tranquil and desirable neighborhood of Pareklissia, Limassol, this exciting p…
€197,000
2 room apartment in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
A unique beachfront freehold residence that combines urban experience with an island lifesty…
€2,40M
3 room apartment in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
This luxurious residence is located at the most exclusive seafront area of Limassol, only 15…
€2,10M
4 room apartment with furnishings in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
4 room apartment with furnishings
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 266 m²
Floor 3/1
3 bedroom penthouse with roof gardenLocation: ParekklisiaProject Details:High-end Residentia…
€530,000
4 room apartment in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
4 room apartment
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 480 m²
This penthouse radiates luxury and offers four spacious bedrooms with private bathrooms, pre…
€13,92M
3 room apartment in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
3 bedroom apartment on the 9th floor with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea, St Ra…
€5,99M
1 room apartment with furnishings in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
1 room apartment with furnishings
koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 184 sq.meters in Cyprus . The apartment is consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
€1,25M

