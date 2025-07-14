Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Prodromos, Cyprus

2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Prodromos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Spacious 3-bedroom apartment in Berengaria residence with high-end, fully completed finishin…
$725,010
1 bedroom apartment in Prodromos, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Modern 1-bedroom apartment in the Berengaria residence, delivered with premium finishings. E…
$316,899
Properties features in Prodromos, Cyprus

