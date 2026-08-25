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Apartments for sale in Tsada, Cyprus

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75 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 241 m²
The exclusive cottage village is located in the prestigious suburb of Paphos, near the villa…
$2,59M
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4 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Experience luxurious hillside living in Paphos with breathtaking panoramic views of the Medi…
$2,29M
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3 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
The exclusive cottage village is located in the prestigious suburb of Paphos, near the villa…
$1,64M
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3 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Located on the highest point of the prestigious resort complex above Paphos, this new quarte…
$1,39M
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3 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This Residence is designed to be an emotional response to the extraordinary surroundings. In…
$2,29M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Named after and situated at the highest point of the resort, the calmness that you feel here…
$841 326
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4 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 386 m²
Experience Luxury Living with Panoramic Sea and Countryside Views Nestled near a traditiona…
$3,11M
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Apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
Apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Residential land size 4014 sq.m. in Tsada village. Possibilities to build a property of 1600…
$172 848
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Apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
Apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
A privileged field in the village of Tsada located at the top of the hill.The field has an a…
$518 545
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3 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Accessed through a shaded private courtyard, the villas feature sky-high glass walls that fl…
$1,41M
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Apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
Apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
This exceptional piece of agricultural land is nestled in Tsada, just a stone's throw away f…
$241 988
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3 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Discover your perfect home in the charming village of Tsada with these two stunning 3-bedroo…
$575 498
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3 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Located in the cozy village of Vicla, this renovated three-bedroom villa combines modern com…
$471 540
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5 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 389 m²
This magnificent five-bedroom villa rises above the coast, offering an exceptional combinati…
$2,23M
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3 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Discover your perfect home in the charming village of Tsada with these two stunning 3-bedroo…
$570 100
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4 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 266 m²
For sale: a stunning detached villa in the charming area of Tsada. This exquisite off-plan p…
$3,00M
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2 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/2
This exquisite single-level residence captures the timeless charm of living, blending modern…
$879 660
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
INVESTMENT BENEFITS Ezousa Suites are more than just a safe and secure investment, it is a c…
$972 256
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
Apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Agricultural land for sale in Tsada village, Paphos district. The land is ideal for agri…
$92 186
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3 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Accessed through a shaded private courtyard, the villas feature sky-high glass walls that fl…
$1,41M
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Apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
Apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Mixed use land in Tsada Community, in Paphos District. It is situated only 700 meters (appro…
$92 186
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5 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Discover the Charm of Tsada Village Living Perched on the scenic hills above Paphos, next t…
$2,50M
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3 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
For sale is a beautiful detached villa currently under construction, offering a spacious int…
$1,84M
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2 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
For sale: stylish apartment under construction, offering 108 m2 of modern interior space. Th…
$775 205
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Apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
Apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
For sale agricultural land of 18395 sq.m. in Tsada. It falls within G3 zone (agricultural) w…
$207 418
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4 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 386 m²
Experience Luxury Living with Panoramic Sea and Countryside Views Nestled near a traditiona…
$3,11M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Accessed via a shaded private courtyard, this property sky-high glass walls fill the open sp…
$1,45M
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Apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
Apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Large land for sale in Tsada, on a good location, with nice view. The coverage ration and th…
$172 848
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2 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Located on the highest point of the prestigious resort complex above Paphos, this new quarte…
$1,01M
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4 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 243 m²
A stunning, spacious, and light-filled 4-bedroom home designed to maximize breathtaking moun…
$3,13M
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Properties features in Tsada, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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