Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Tsada
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Tsada, Cyprus

2 BHK
8
3 BHK
3
4 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
2 room apartment nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
2 room apartment nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
The generous ground floor apartment is an uninterrupted ergonomic space where the indoor fus…
€845,000
2 room apartment nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
2 room apartment nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
At its heart, Minthis is about enrichment; the timeless spirit of the landscape offers true …
€950,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Tsada, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence at 400 meters from the beach, Tsada, Paphos, Cyprus We offer apartments wi…
€1,10M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Tsada, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of sea view villas close to a golf course, Tsada, Paphos, Cyprus We offer luxury an…
€1,90M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Tsada, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a green area close to the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas f…
€645,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Tsada, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Tsada, Cyprus We offer modern villas wit…
€1,90M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Tsada, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea view residence in a quiet area, Mesa Chorio, Paphos, Cyprus We offer apartments with a …
€252,000
4 room apartment with terrace, with Pool, with panoramic windows in Tsada, Cyprus
4 room apartment with terrace, with Pool, with panoramic windows
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas close to beaches and places of interest, Tsada, Cyprus We offer villas wi…
€1,25M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Tsada, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas close to a highway and a golf course, Tsada, Cyprus We offer villas with …
€827,000
2 room apartment nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa in Tsada, Cyprus
2 room apartment nearby golf course, with clubhouse with restaurant cafe a..., with wellness spa
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
The ground floor split level design offers beauty and practicality. The spacious inside area…
€875,000
2 room apartment nearby golf course, with village centre with boutique sto..., with sports ground with tennis academy in Tsada, Cyprus
2 room apartment nearby golf course, with village centre with boutique sto..., with sports ground with tennis academy
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
The generous ground floor apartment is an uninterrupted ergonomic space where the indoor fus…
€865,000
2 room apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Minthis Resort as such offers a great lifestyle of escapism: situated only within 15 minutes…
€720,000
2 room apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Minthis Resort as such offers a great lifestyle of escapism: situated only within 15 minutes…
€650,000
2 room apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
Primrose Apartment No. 102 is a spacious 2 bedroom apartment located on the second level.  A…
€252,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Tsada, Cyprus
1 room apartment with furnishings
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
The benefits of a luxury hotel integrated into a private residential resort, the complex off…
€370,000

Properties features in Tsada, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir