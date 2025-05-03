Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Cyprus

Limassol
78
Paphos Municipality
787
Nicosia
71
Larnaca
1224
20 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/3
The new project is located in a remote location near the park in the center of the coastal z…
$532,376
1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
$268,676
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 4
2-Bedroom Apartment with a Private Garden The complex is perfectly situated at the highes…
$533,865
Apartment in Paphos District, Cyprus
Apartment
Paphos District, Cyprus
Area 239 m²
This modern block of apartments with 3 bedrooms, located in the very center of pathos, is an…
$543,437
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 299 m²
Floor 13/13
Exceptional 3 Bedroom Penthouse with Breathtaking View This luxury penthouse is located i…
$2,78M
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 553 m²
Floor 34/2
Sky Duplex One Tower Limassol Exclusively occupying levels 31 to 34, our three and four-b…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 3/6
Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment in the Seafront Area The apartment is in a modern gated comple…
$2,18M
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 18
THE ICON  Do you want to be the owner of one of the Icon's Apartments? Unique design and…
$1,38M
1 room studio apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Adonidos Gardens Adonidos Gardens, a magnificent complex of apartments located in the charm…
$184,071
Apartment in Paphos District, Cyprus
Apartment
Paphos District, Cyprus
Area 248 m²
Exclusive apartments with three bedrooms located in the heart of the city of Pafos. The bu…
$506,243
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/3
The new project is located in a secluded place near a park in the very center of the coastal…
$520,514
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/3
2-Bedroom Apartment in Mesa Geitonia The apartment is located in the residential complex …
$320,319
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 9
THE ICON  Do you want to be the owner of one of the Icon's Apartments? Unique design and…
$1,24M
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/4
2-Bedroom Apartment in Kato Polemidia Kato Polemidia is a new developing area after the h…
$402,534
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 2/2
The new project is located in a remote location near the park in the center of the coastal z…
$716,469
2 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/4
What do you get: a cozy residential complex in the picturesque area of ​​the ALSANSAK with a…
$342,730
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 9/21
This property is in the heart of Limassol's Tourist area in Yermasogeia. This edgy urban-hip…
$1,03M
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
$666,714
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/3
Adonidos Gardens Adonidos Gardens, a magnificent complex of apartments located in the charm…
$249,037
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 2/3
Adonidos Gardens Adonidos Gardens, a magnificent complex of apartments located in the charm…
$324,831
