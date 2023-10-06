Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Pafos, Cyprus

2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€450,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€430,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Introducing a remarkable new project nestled in the heart of Pafos, where convenience meets …
€380,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
A small block of apartments in the heart of Kato Paphos. A short walk from the beach and all…
€360,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for sale with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Paphos, in an outstanding project, onl…
€558,800
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
The apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale is part of a new project in Paphos, n…
€435,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
The apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale is part of a new project in Paphos, n…
€349,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 3
This modern project is an exceptional block of luxury apartments located in the beautiful ci…
€550,000
4 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
This amazing new apartment is part of a project of 8 apartments located in the center of Pap…
€750,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Offered for sale new 3bedroom penthouse with a total area of 31489 sqm with a private roof t…
€603,520
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Welcome to a modern and cosy residential complex conveniently located in the center of Pafos…
€480,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Discover a new standard of living where outstanding design and unparalleled comfort come tog…
€413,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Welcome to a modern and cosy residential complex conveniently located in the center of Pafos…
€380,000
1 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Experience a life of luxury and comfort at the new residential complex in Pafos. These elega…
€310,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Discover a new standard of living where outstanding design and unparalleled comfort come tog…
€264,000
3 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Welcome to your dream coastal living experience in the heart of Pafos. This premium apartmen…
€635,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Experience unparalleled convenience and luxury at the new residential project situated in th…
€485,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Experience unparalleled convenience and luxury at the new residential project situated in th…
€405,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Welcome to your dream coastal living experience in the heart of Pafos. This premium apartmen…
€359,000
1 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Experience unparalleled convenience and luxury at the new residential project situated in th…
€275,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
This exquisite two-bedroom luxury apartment offers an opulent living experience. Step into t…
€290,000
1 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
This extraordinary package deal presents a truly unparalleled investment opportunity. The pa…
€255,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 3
Beachfront complex of villas and apartments, Paphos, Cyprus The residence features gardens,…
€990,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the places of interest, Paphos, Cyprus We of…
€480,000
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas close to all necessary infrastructure, Paphos, Cyprus We offer two…
€660,000
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Pafos, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 413 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas close to the sea and the tourist area of Paphos, Cyprus We offer a ne…
€1,25M
2 room apartment with terrace, with panoramic windows, with plumbing in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, with panoramic windows, with plumbing
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence close to beaches, in the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer modern and comfortable…
€250,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 5
Furnished premium class apartments 250 m from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus From the moment you…
€375,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances in Pafos, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
New apartments in a small prestigious residential complex, the center of Paphos, Cyprus The…
€240,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden in Pafos, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with a swimming pool close to the places of interest, Paphos, Cyprus We offer apa…
€870,000

