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Apartments for sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

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penthouses
58
studios
34
1 BHK
484
2 BHK
1080
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2 314 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/5
In the heart of vibrant Paphos city centre rises a contemporary five-storey residential deve…
$663,431
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Located in a comfortable residential area of Paphos, this modern complex combines stylish ar…
$368,931
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/3
Situated in the vibrant coastal area of Kato Paphos, just 600 meters from the sea, this mode…
$1,14M
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John Taylor Cyprus
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Apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
The modern residential house occupies one of the most attractive positions in Kato Paphos, a…
$345,873
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
The modern residential house occupies one of the most attractive positions in Kato Paphos, a…
$461,164
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/6
Located in the heart of Paphos, just moments from the coastline, this new residential develo…
$934,572
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
$328,831
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Located in a comfortable residential area of Paphos, this modern complex combines stylish ar…
$495,751
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/15
Experience an elevated lifestyle in one of the most iconic residential destinations along th…
$980,724
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
The modern residential house occupies one of the most attractive positions in Kato Paphos, a…
$783,978
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
The modern residential house occupies one of the most attractive positions in Kato Paphos, a…
$1,15M
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
This is a newest luxury 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment in the beautiful city of Paphos, Cyp…
$449,406
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
For sale is a cozy key-ready penthouse apartment. The property is located in the area of Ag…
$439,575
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
$315,099
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1
Modern Mediterranean Living in the Heart of Paphos – Universal Area 2-Bedroom Apartment Thi…
$588,586
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
A 2-bedroom apartment located right on the seafront next to the turquise waters of the neare…
$1,32M
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
This exclusive residential development offers a seamless blend of modern architecture and Me…
$575,009
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
$1,52M
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
This exclusive building consists of 2, 3- and 4-bedroom contemporary apartments and villas f…
$615,340
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Spacious apartment for sale on the ground floor with an internal area of 59.19 m2, located i…
$313,174
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale: Spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment under construction in the sought-afte…
$830,824
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Apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 1 071 m²
A commercial building located in the heart of city center There is licensed shop on the g…
$2,65M
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Apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
A complex of luxury resort-style apartments located in the picturesque city of Paphos, Cypru…
$461,618
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Charming 3-Bedroom House for Sale in Anavargos, Paphos Discover this beautifully maintained …
$564,638
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Experience a new standard of contemporary living in an exclusive boutique residential develo…
$529,492
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 4/4
2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment is designed for those who appreciate space and…
$627,951
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
This project is designed to elevate urban living in the bustling heart of Paphos. This b…
$161,325
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1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
This stylish one - bedroom apartment is centrally located in Paphos, close to shops, dining,…
$282,319
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale: Modern 2-bedroom apartment under construction in the popular area of Kato Pafos. T…
$824,014
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3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
A new complex in the central location, Paphos. Residents can enjoy a variety of restaurants,…
$1,19M
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Properties features in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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