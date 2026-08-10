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Apartments for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

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1 BHK
11
2 BHK
38
3 BHK
153
4 BHK
88
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358 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 421 m²
For sale off plan, this detached house provides an outstanding opportunity to create your dr…
$2,15M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 294 m²
Discover your dream home with this stunning detached villa, in the picturesque area of Sea C…
$3,23M
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3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
A modern state of the art luxury development of 3, 4- and 5-bedroom villas in Peyia Cyprus. …
$940,295
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
This luxury three bedroom villa is a modern state of the art and is for sale in Peyia, Cypru…
$1,24M
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1 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
This charming one-bedroom apartment is situated in the sought-after area of Pegia, Paphos. W…
$199,716
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios Peyeias, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios Peyeias, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
This villa is a rare offer on the Cypriot coast, a house with a pronounced character and tho…
$1,70M
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4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 555 m²
This newly renovated mansion offers a rare combination of privacy, panoramic sea views and a…
$4,98M
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3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
? Luxury 3-Bedroom Villa for Sale in Coral Bay, Paphos Discover the ultimate Mediterranean …
$1,15M
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3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
For sale is a stunning off-plan detached villa in Pegeia, offering an exceptional opportunit…
$662,585
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4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Located on the picturesque hills of Peyia, this new modern villa combines elegant architectu…
$1,24M
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1 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
This bright and modern 1-bedroom apartment is located in the sought-after Pegeia area of Pap…
$62,446
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3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
For sale: A modern detached villa located in the desirable area of Peyia. This stylish prope…
$653,325
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Apartment 7 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
Luxurious Villa in Peyia Village near Sea Caves with seperate title deeds Situated on the …
$4,13M
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4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
This is a luxurious villa within an exclusive three-villa development, each a true gem offer…
$1,73M
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5 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 381 m²
Discover an exclusive beachfront lifestyle in one of Pafos’ most coveted coastal locations. …
$3,46M
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3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
For sale (off-plan) 3 bedroom modern Villa in Pegeia, Paphos.It is located on a hilltop offe…
$944,904
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2 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale a modern apartment under the project, with an internal area of 85.86 m2. This top-f…
$515,505
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3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Coastal 3-Bedroom Detached Villa – Coral Bay, Paphos Key Features Type: 3-bedroom detached…
$1,00M
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3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Luxury Villa in Pegeia, Limassol Discover a prestigious collection of luxury detached Villa…
$742,124
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 305 m²
This exquisite five-bedroom villa, located in the prestigious coastal complex of Coral Bay, …
$2,36M
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3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
The property is within a high quality community project designed by a top architect of Pafos…
$749,009
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2 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
READY TO MOVE IN PROPERTY Nestled in the scenic Coral Bay area of Paphos, this modern coas…
$487,487
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1 bedroom apartment in Agios Georgios Peyeias, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Georgios Peyeias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale: This comfortable 1-bedroom apartment offers 50 m² of functional living space, idea…
$227,164
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Apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
Apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Residential Land for Sale in Peyia.This beautiful parcel of land is located northeast of the…
$2,25M
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2 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment under construction, located in the prestigious area of Coral Bay. The pro…
$406,676
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3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
For sale (off-plan) 3 bedroom modern Villa in Pegeia, Paphos.It is located on a hilltop offe…
$944,904
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3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
This is a truly exceptional development nestled in the enchanting municipality of Pegeia, Pa…
$518,545
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 810 m²
This unique six-bedroom villa is located in the popular resort area of Coral Bay, Paphos, an…
$8,05M
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2 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
READY TO MOVE IN PROPERTY Nestled in the scenic Coral Bay area of Paphos, this modern coas…
$487,487
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4 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Coral Bay is a wonderful seaside resort area located just 12 km from Paphos and famous for i…
$1,44M
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