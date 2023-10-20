Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. koinoteta chloraka
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in koinoteta chloraka, Cyprus

Chloraka
24
Apartment To archive
Clear all
25 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas close to the coast, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer furnished vil…
€700,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea at 660 meters from the beach…
€615,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a parking, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer apartments w…
€170,000
4 room apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Discover the epitome of comfortable and spacious living, ideally situated in the sought-afte…
€325,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
New low-rise residence close to the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer comfortable and spacious…
€230,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with panoramic windows in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view near the beach, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer spacious …
€590,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
New gated residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view of the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus …
€620,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villa with swimming pools at 900 meters from the beach, Chloraka, Paphos, Cyp…
€560,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villa with picturesque views near the beach and the center of Paphos, Chloraka, C…
€399,000
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Lift in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Lift
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern villas with swimming pools at 300 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer vil…
€1,33M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view near the beach, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas, c…
€504,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence at 100 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer spacious villas with …
€1,75M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique residence at 200 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer modern villas with a…
€610,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 7
Luxury apartments and villas in a gated residence with swimming pools, Chloraka, Cyprus The…
€210,000
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Lift in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Lift
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas at 300 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas with swimmin…
€2,53M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 377 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury beachfront villas with swimming pools and gardens, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas …
€1,43M
4 room apartment with terrace, with first coastline, with Pool in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment with terrace, with first coastline, with Pool
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 3
Beachfront complex of villas, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas with swimming pools. Locati…
€1,96M
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residence at 200 meters from the sea, close to the center of Paphos, Chloraka, Cyprus…
€770,000
4 room apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Discover the epitome of comfortable and spacious living, ideally situated in the sought-afte…
€330,000
2 room apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Discover the epitome of comfortable and spacious living, ideally situated in the sought-afte…
€235,000
3 room apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
The modern apartment complex in Pafos has a good potential on the local real estate market. …
€395,000
3 room apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
One of the most exclusive apartment projects in Pafos boasts a contemporary signature design…
€620,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale apartment of 128 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
€440,000
Apartment 3 bathrooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Apartment 3 bathrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 82 m²
Apartment in Chloraka overlooking the sea   The property Beautiful apartment in Chl…
€180,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 78 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated o…
€240,000

Property types in koinoteta chloraka

1 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in koinoteta chloraka, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir