Apartments for sale in Koinoteta Chloraka, Cyprus

25 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
153 m²
2
New complex of furnished villas close to the coast, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer furnished vil…
€700,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
129 m²
2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea at 660 meters from the beach…
€615,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Chloraka, Cyprus
2
50 m²
4
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a parking, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer apartments w…
€170,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
2
156 m²
Discover the epitome of comfortable and spacious living, ideally situated in the sought-afte…
€325,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Chloraka, Cyprus
2
100 m²
2
New low-rise residence close to the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer comfortable and spacious…
€230,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
185 m²
2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view near the beach, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer spacious …
€590,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
178 m²
3
New gated residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view of the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus …
€620,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
155 m²
2
New complex of villa with swimming pools at 900 meters from the beach, Chloraka, Paphos, Cyp…
€560,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
150 m²
2
Complex of villa with picturesque views near the beach and the center of Paphos, Chloraka, C…
€399,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Lift
Chloraka, Cyprus
5
281 m²
3
Modern villas with swimming pools at 300 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer vil…
€1,33M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
150 m²
2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view near the beach, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas, c…
€504,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
5
270 m²
2
Gated residence at 100 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer spacious villas with …
€1,75M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
126 m²
2
Unique residence at 200 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer modern villas with a…
€610,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Chloraka, Cyprus
2
67 m²
7
Luxury apartments and villas in a gated residence with swimming pools, Chloraka, Cyprus The…
€210,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Lift
Chloraka, Cyprus
5
352 m²
2
Complex of villas at 300 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas with swimmin…
€2,53M
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
5
377 m²
3
Luxury beachfront villas with swimming pools and gardens, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas …
€1,43M
Recommend
4 room apartment with terrace, with first coastline, with Pool
Chloraka, Cyprus
5
289 m²
3
Beachfront complex of villas, Chloraka, Cyprus We offer villas with swimming pools. Locati…
€1,96M
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Chloraka, Cyprus
5
171 m²
2
Luxury residence at 200 meters from the sea, close to the center of Paphos, Chloraka, Cyprus…
€770,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
2
160 m²
Discover the epitome of comfortable and spacious living, ideally situated in the sought-afte…
€330,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
2
2
115 m²
Discover the epitome of comfortable and spacious living, ideally situated in the sought-afte…
€235,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
3
3
149 m²
The modern apartment complex in Pafos has a good potential on the local real estate market. …
€395,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
3
3
178 m²
One of the most exclusive apartment projects in Pafos boasts a contemporary signature design…
€620,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Chloraka, Cyprus
4
128 m²
1/3
For sale apartment of 128 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
€440,000
Recommend
Apartment 3 bathrooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
3
82 m²
Apartment in Chloraka overlooking the sea The property Beautiful apartment in Chl…
€180,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chloraka, Cyprus
3
2
78 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 78 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated o…
€240,000
Recommend
