Apartments for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

239 properties total found
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer comfort…
€440,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer apart…
€985,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of townhouses with swimming pools and gardens, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer com…
€1,20M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence close to the center of Limassol, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer apartm…
€1,10M
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
Gated residence with swimming pools, a spa and gardens at 700 meters from the beach, Germaso…
€354,200
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with gardens and terraces, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer villas w…
€762,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 5
New gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa in a prestigious area, Germasogeia, Cypru…
€585,520
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence close to Limassol Marina, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer new apartment…
€364,800
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Limassol Marina, Germasogeia, Cyprus W…
€861,030
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Lift in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Lift
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with a parking in a prestigious area of Limassol, Cyprus We offer an apartment wi…
€450,000
2 room apartment with garden, with private parking, with property features coming soon in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with garden, with private parking, with property features coming soon
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Property Specifications: Modern and elegant 2-bedroom apartment with a total covered area of…
€585,000
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 3
€750,000
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
€650,000
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 123 m²
The building is located in the heart of Hermasoya, next to the church of the Prophet Elijah …
€564,000
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
€500,000
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1
The residence is located on top of a hill in the famous area of Germasoya, which offers spec…
€325,000
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
For sale is a stunning apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a new project, located a…
€435,000
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 2
Modern apartment in a new building in one of the most popular areas of Limassol. Open-plan l…
€433,000
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 3
€942,000
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1
The residence was designed with great attention to detail. Every aspect of the building has …
€642,360
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
The building has eight two-bedroom apartments, it is located in the very popular area of Pot…
€445,000
1 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 58 m²
This spacious apartment is a short walk from the beach and Coya cafe on the coastal road. Cl…
€300,000
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 5
Very spacious apartment on the top floor. The apartment is located opposite the beach in the…
€980,000
1 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Magnificent project with modern design and high quality finish in an exceptional location. •…
€390,000
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 1
Magnificent project with modern design and high quality finish in an exceptional location. •…
€600,000
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Floor 1
Modern penthouse with 2+1 bedrooms, located in a small building in a quiet residential area.…
€600,000
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 4
The residence was designed with great attention to detail. Every aspect of the building has …
€1,13M
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 2
The residence was designed with great attention to detail. Every aspect of the building has …
€862,000
1 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
The residence was designed with great attention to detail. Every aspect of the building has …
€405,450
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 2
The three bedroom penthouse is now sold in the tourist area of Potamos Germasoya, Limassol, …
€580,000
