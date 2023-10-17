UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Germasogeia
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus
penthouses
4
1 BHK
35
2 BHK
76
3 BHK
86
4 BHK
12
Apartment
Clear all
239 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
69 m²
3
Gated residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer comfort…
€440,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
118 m²
4
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and gardens, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer apart…
€985,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
221 m²
2
New complex of townhouses with swimming pools and gardens, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer com…
€1,20M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
115 m²
3
New low-rise residence close to the center of Limassol, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer apartm…
€1,10M
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
55 m²
5
Gated residence with swimming pools, a spa and gardens at 700 meters from the beach, Germaso…
€354,200
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Germasogeia, Cyprus
5
195 m²
2
New complex of villas with gardens and terraces, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer villas w…
€762,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
86 m²
5
New gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa in a prestigious area, Germasogeia, Cypru…
€585,520
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
62 m²
4
New low-rise residence close to Limassol Marina, Germasogeia, Cyprus We offer new apartment…
€364,800
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Germasogeia, Cyprus
4
123 m²
5
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool close to Limassol Marina, Germasogeia, Cyprus W…
€861,030
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Lift
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
83 m²
4
Residence with a parking in a prestigious area of Limassol, Cyprus We offer an apartment wi…
€450,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with garden, with private parking, with property features coming soon
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
1
84 m²
Property Specifications: Modern and elegant 2-bedroom apartment with a total covered area of…
€585,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
116 m²
3
€750,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
110 m²
€650,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
123 m²
The building is located in the heart of Hermasoya, next to the church of the Prophet Elijah …
€564,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
112 m²
€500,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
112 m²
1
The residence is located on top of a hill in the famous area of Germasoya, which offers spec…
€325,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
85 m²
1
For sale is a stunning apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a new project, located a…
€435,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
87 m²
2
Modern apartment in a new building in one of the most popular areas of Limassol. Open-plan l…
€433,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
126 m²
3
€942,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
94 m²
1
The residence was designed with great attention to detail. Every aspect of the building has …
€642,360
Recommend
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
85 m²
1
The building has eight two-bedroom apartments, it is located in the very popular area of Pot…
€445,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
1
58 m²
This spacious apartment is a short walk from the beach and Coya cafe on the coastal road. Cl…
€300,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
135 m²
5
Very spacious apartment on the top floor. The apartment is located opposite the beach in the…
€980,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
1
55 m²
1
Magnificent project with modern design and high quality finish in an exceptional location. •…
€390,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
2
87 m²
1
Magnificent project with modern design and high quality finish in an exceptional location. •…
€600,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
136 m²
1
Modern penthouse with 2+1 bedrooms, located in a small building in a quiet residential area.…
€600,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
124 m²
4
The residence was designed with great attention to detail. Every aspect of the building has …
€1,13M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
124 m²
2
The residence was designed with great attention to detail. Every aspect of the building has …
€862,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
1
59 m²
1
The residence was designed with great attention to detail. Every aspect of the building has …
€405,450
Recommend
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
3
116 m²
2
The three bedroom penthouse is now sold in the tourist area of Potamos Germasoya, Limassol, …
€580,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL