Apartments Terraced for sale in Cyprus

Limassol
78
Paphos Municipality
787
Nicosia
71
Larnaca
1224
496 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise residence with a picturesque view in the heart of Paphos, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
$705,892
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools at 850 meters from the beach, Pernera, Cyprus We offe…
$565,132
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated premium residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Paphos, Cyprus We offer apartments …
$230,052
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in the peaceful and picturesque village of Pervolia, a few kilometres from the ci…
$163,303
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a parking in the center of Paphos, Cyprus We offer full-floor apartments wit…
$418,415
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
New multi-use project nea the port, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer a multi-use project, includes …
$373,431
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 5
Low-rise residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Limassol, Cyprus We o…
$491,013
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, Peyia, Cyprus We offer moder…
$521,660
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tersefanou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tersefanou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 3
Renovated residence with a swimming pool near beaches, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer furnished a…
$141,375
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury low-rise residence in the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking…
$181,321
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Ayia Napa, Cyprus We offer moder…
$3,53M
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Androlikou, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Androlikou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas with rich infrastructure on the first sea line, Paphos, Cyprus We …
$2,29M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise residence close to beaches and the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer apartments w…
$239,094
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 3
New retirement village with swimming pools, gardens and medical support, Geroskipou, Cyprus …
$218,460
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartm…
$3,73M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Avgorou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Avgorou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Avgorou, Cyprus The residence consist…
$232,839
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tsada, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tsada, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas close to a highway and a golf course, Tsada, Cyprus We offer villas with …
$911,892
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated complex of villas close to beaches, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer luxury villas with swimm…
$703,353
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a parking in a green area, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments with p…
$337,142
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 7
Luxury apartments and villas in a gated residence with swimming pools, Chloraka, Cyprus The…
$218,460
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view near the sea, Paphos, Cyprus We offer a mod…
$505,714
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern high quality sea view villas in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus The new residential…
$686,587
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two townhouses with swimming pools, Paphos, Cyprus We offer luxury townhouses wi…
$650,564
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise residence with a parking in a beautiful area of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious …
$439,064
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious developing area, near the sea and the …
$216,379
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments with verandas a…
$755,321
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of townhouses with swimming pools, Polis, Cyprus We offer townhouses with gardens a…
$195,623
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 21
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 50 meters from the sea, Ger…
$1,11M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a swimming pool in a popular area of Paphos, Cyprus The residence featur…
$646,641
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a view of the sea at 90 meters from the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer …
$368,749
Leave a request

