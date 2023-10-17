Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Protaras
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Protaras, Cyprus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
5 room apartment with elevator in Protaras, Cyprus
5 room apartment with elevator
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 430 m²
Blue Waves Villa is one of the 7 luxury beach villas located on the island's most peaceful b…
€3,10M
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 152 sq.meters in Protaras. The apartment is situate…
€1,80M
3 room apartment with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in Protaras. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€295,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 135 sq.meters in Protaras. The apartment is situate…
€665,000
1 room apartment with furnishings, with rent, with patio in Protaras, Cyprus
1 room apartment with furnishings, with rent, with patio
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
FOR SALE a cozy apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a first class complex in Kappari…
€155,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir