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Apartments for sale in Protaras, Cyprus

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89 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 226 m²
Floor 3
3 Bedroom Apartment in the serene coastal town of Protaras, this exceptional residential pro…
$2,80M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
This stunning residence features a multi-level design, with ample space both indoors and out…
$1,52M
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3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
For sale by project: this modern apartment offers 130 m2 of living space, thoughtfully desig…
$1,60M
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4 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 144 m²
This luxurious complex combines the unrivalled comfort and charm of the coast, creating idea…
$2,69M
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1 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2
Fully renovated and furnished one-bedroom apartment on the second floor of the beachfront c…
$232,983
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
For sale a modern apartment under construction, offering 100 square meters of comfortable li…
$1,68M
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
This luxurious complex combines the unrivalled comfort and charm of the coast, creating idea…
$1,13M
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3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
This stunning residence features a multi-level design, with ample space both indoors and out…
$1,44M
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3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
This luxurious complex combines the unrivalled comfort and charm of the coast, creating idea…
$1,43M
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3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Located in the prestigious coastal area of Pernera, this exclusive luxury villa complex offe…
$617,062
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
The Apartments are located in Protaras, in close proximity to the city of Paralimni, but als…
$280,076
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4 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
This luxurious complex combines the unrivalled comfort and charm of the coast, creating idea…
$2,80M
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3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Located in the heart of Pernera, one of the most attractive coastal areas of Cyprus, this ex…
$799,211
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4 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
These luxury villas are ideally located in the heart of Protaras - just a few minutes drive …
$913,986
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3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Located in the tranquil and picturesque tourist area of Pernera in Protaras, this wonderful …
$623,040
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Located in one of the most popular regions of Protaras that is active throughout the year, p…
$285,984
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International Property Alerts
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English
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
This stunning residence features a multi-level design, with ample space both indoors and out…
$1,14M
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
This exclusive residential complex offers a unique combination of modern elegance and luxuri…
$845,148
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
A modern project is ideally located in Protaras, Famagusta. The best restaurants and trendy …
$289,714
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4 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
The boutique complex is located just a few minutes walk from the famous azure bay Fig Tree B…
$1,09M
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
2 Bedroom Apartment in the serene coastal town of Protaras, this exceptional residential pro…
$1,73M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 205 m²
Discover a unique collection of elegant 4 and 5 bedroom villas located just 500 metres from …
$917,778
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3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
This stunning residence features a multi-level design, with ample space both indoors and out…
$1,44M
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3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
This stunning residence features a multi-level design, with ample space both indoors and out…
$1,47M
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3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Located in the prestigious coastal area of Pernera, this exclusive luxury villa complex offe…
$694,207
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
For sale: New apartment under construction in the heart of Protaras, offering the perfect co…
$1,14M
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4 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 293 m²
Floor 3
4 Bedroom Apartment in the serene coastal town of Protaras, this exceptional residential pro…
$2,69M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
This luxurious complex combines the unrivalled comfort and charm of the coast, creating idea…
$1,58M
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3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
These luxury villas are ideally located in the heart of Protaras - just a few minutes drive …
$798,291
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2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
For sale: modern 2-bedroom apartments at Fig Tree Residences, Protaras. Just 250 m from F…
$807,367
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