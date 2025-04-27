Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Akrotiri village
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Akrotiri village, Cyprus

1 BHK
34
2 BHK
16
Apartment Delete
Clear all
168 properties total found
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
One-of-a-kind studio in Long Beach, Northern Cyprus In Northern Cyprus, in the comfort of t…
$103,351
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/16
What do you get: spacious apartments in a complex on the seashore with a private beach. On c…
$495,178
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Timeless investment: Penthouse in the heart of Nicosia The stylish and modern penthouse in …
$264,836
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Apartment loft 3+1 for sale in Otuken North Cyprus In Northern Cyprus, in the picturesque v…
$248,688
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/4
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: complex -based construction and construction p…
$209,978
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
What do you get: apartments and villas with your own infinity pool, providing an exciting lo…
$205,861
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: projects -nmrevsnemuro -Komormo -screenshot. O…
$170,920
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/5
What do you get: a cozy spacious planning apartment 1+1, 65m2 with your own garden and barbe…
$122,404
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment 127m2 in the heart of Paphos - luxury and comfort A unique opportunity to live in…
$650,682
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Apartment in Boaz with sea view and luxury amenities The property is a spacious 80 m2 apartm…
$151,150
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Single of dreams in Iskele, Northern Cyprus The unique studio apartment in Iskele, Northern…
$237,707
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 17
Studio with sea view in Northern Cyprus An extremely attractive offer for lovers of space a…
$162,777
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/9
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: luxurious complexeselkeboe, northern killer -b…
$192,508
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 16
Attractive apartment with sea view in prestigious location An exceptional opportunity to pu…
$297,004
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Impeccably presented whole-floor apartment situated within a charming low-rise building epit…
$370,539
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/8
What do you recall: the newly -closed polyslide -polar radio -based construction of construc…
$122,404
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Exclusive penthouse with picturesque view in Tatlis, Northern Cyprus An exceptional opportu…
$370,771
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Penthouse in Tatlis, Northern Cyprus - Apartment on the last floor At the heart of the pict…
$213,161
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 7/7
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: penthouses1+1 -unit compulsenasyerane. Buildin…
$383,902
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Studio with sea view in Long Beach, Northern Cyprus For sale studio in the picturesque loca…
$175,696
Leave a request
Apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Exceptional penthouse in the heart of Girne Modern apartments in Girne, Northern Cyprus off…
$744,771
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Sale 161m2 apartment in Naples with sea view The offer of a luxury apartment in the heart o…
$3,44M
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
What do you get: a new complex with various layouts in the Estepepa area, Northern Cyprus. O…
$139,095
Leave a request
Apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
Apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Attractive apartment and commercial premises in the heart of Pano Paphos Exceptional offer …
$248,806
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/7
What do you get: apartments in a complex in one of the most popular locations of the island.…
$174,703
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Apartment 2+1 in the prestigious location of Essentepe Apartment 2+1 available in one of th…
$445,700
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/7
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: apartment -recruiting aurizimoryeenoneiskele, …
$141,321
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Apartment 1+1, Long Beach Northern Cyprus - comfort and modernity on the seashore Modern ap…
$166,653
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: apartments in the unique complex of the area of ​​the spark, northern Cypru…
$228,116
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/6
What do you get: apartments with picturesque views of the mountains and the Mediterranean Se…
$166,914
Leave a request

Properties features in Akrotiri village, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go