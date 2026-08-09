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Apartments for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

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penthouses
129
studios
16
1 BHK
210
2 BHK
892
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3 510 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1
Located on the 1st floor in the peaceful residential area of Livadia, Larnaca, this contempo…
$270,380
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Exclusive Boutique Apartments in Livadia. This exclusive boutique development features only …
$288,284
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Exclusive Boutique Apartments in Livadia. This exclusive boutique development features only …
$242,159
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 3
Located in the peaceful residential area of Livadia, Larnaca, this contemporary two-bedroom …
$362,425
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Exclusive Boutique Apartments in Livadia. This exclusive boutique development features only …
$242,159
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4 bedroom apartment in Pyla, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Pyla, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 599 m²
This exclusive villa on the first coastline is located in a gated complex of the prestigious…
$7,50M
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
The one-bedroom apartment offers a stylish and functional living space, featuring floor-to-c…
$246,799
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Modern project situated next to Larnaka Port, in the city Centre. The prime location offers …
$453,257
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
A new project in the area of Metropolis Mall Area. This is a modern four-storey residential …
$301,347
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
2-Bedroom Apartment – Oroklini, Larnaca This spacious 2-bedroom apartment offers a perfect …
$227,531
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Mari, Cyprus
Apartment
Mari, Cyprus
Area 2 000 m²
Fully licensed.14 donums land with 2 access points.Current production approx 250,000kg/year …
$691,393
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3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Floor 1
Three-Bedroom Apartment – Expansive Living with Mediterranean Elegance The three-bedroom apa…
$325,211
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Exclusive Residential Development – Modern Living Near the Sea Introducing a unique residen…
$279,914
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
An announcement about the sale of a one-room apartment on the first floor.Luxury apartments …
$223,661
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Located in the prestigious Faneromenis area of Larnaca, Cyprus, this exclusive residential d…
$313,165
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
This modern residential complex is conveniently located between a calm natural environment a…
$216,154
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2 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Boutique residential building in Arradipou area, Larnaca. The project consists of 10 apartme…
$285,333
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3 bedroom apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
The project boasts 9 apartments, all with spacious and contemporary living areas. There are …
$295,438
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
An impressive residential complex of Infinity is located in one of the most upcoming residen…
$389,979
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aradippou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Floor 2
Modern Two-Bedroom Apartment with Study and Large Veranda – Aradippou, Larnaca Situated in …
$325,211
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3
A 2-bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor of a new gated development in Livadia, Larnaca. It of…
$363,709
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
We present a modern residential complex in the sought-after area of Livadia, Larnaca, where …
$354,680
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
A new project located near downtown, Larnaca. The project consists of 2 blocks with 15 luxur…
$491,303
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
This is a high-end project with a unique design that will change the look of Mackenzie area;…
$661,060
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Modern Living in the Heart of Larnaca – Downtown Apartments. This exclusive residential proj…
$342,335
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2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
2-Bedroom Apartment – Flexible Comfort for Everyday Living This apartment is perfect for cou…
$311,274
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
The New Marina Area is located in the heart of Larnaca, within a quiet family-oriented resid…
$267,076
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Larnaca District, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Ideally located next to Nova Marina Larnaca, this boutique complex combines modern architect…
$388,188
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1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Description of object: Elevate is a boutique, four-story residential development offering on…
$200,973
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Kiti, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kiti, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
This new residential project is located in a quiet and picturesque area of Kiti village, jus…
$319,619
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Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

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with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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