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Apartments for sale in Oroklini, Cyprus

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penthouses
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49
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201 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Located in the tranquil and picturesque Oroklini district of Larnaca, this modern residentia…
$240,383
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1 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
Set in the peaceful village of Oroklini, this private gated community offers a harmonious bl…
$180,028
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
New two-story building in the beautiful Oroklini, Larnaca. It offers modern two-bedroom apar…
$386,295
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 2
3-Bedroom Penthouse Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom penthous…
$384,370
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MySpace Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 76 m²
Comfort RedefinedStep into a beautifully designed apartment where timeless elegance meets mo…
$222,170
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3 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Modern project in Oroklini Hills area, Larnaca. Ideally positioned in an area that bridges t…
$299,982
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
A new development located in a quiet area in Oroklini. It is very close to the shops, superm…
$239,763
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3 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
3-Bedroom Apartment The three-bedroom residences represent the pinnacle of spacious family l…
$281,886
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MySpace Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
This contemporary residential development is located in Oroklini, Larnaca, just 2 kilometers…
$165,446
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2 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
Floor 2/2
2-Bedroom Apartment – Oroklini, Larnaca This spacious 2-bedroom apartment offers a perfect …
$290,102
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MySpace Real Estate
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3 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Discover these spacious and modern Penthouse, located just 500 meters from Radisson Beach. …
$342,709
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2 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Located in the picturesque and cozy area of Oroklini in Larnaca, this stylish residential co…
$277,667
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1 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
This modern residential development in Oroklini offers a selection of 1 and 2-bedroom apartm…
$171,354
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3 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
An impressive residential complex of Infinity is located in one of the most upcoming residen…
$389,979
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
An impressive residential complex of Infinity is located in one of the most upcoming residen…
$342,709
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1 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
This modern residential complex is situated in the rapidly developing Oroklini area of Larna…
$165,713
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 149 m²
This contemporary residential development in Oroklini, Larnaca, features a range of one- to …
$342,709
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2 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
A new development located in a quiet area in Oroklini. It is very close to the shops, superm…
$284,411
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1 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
1-Bedroom Apartment for Sale – Larnaca, Cyprus: - Under construction – Delivery by end of…
$206,944
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1 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
This cozy one bedroom penthouse apartment at Oroklini offers a comfortable stay with a spaci…
$230,442
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1 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Oroklini Living presents a beautifully designed 1+1 apartment in one of Larnaca’s fastest-gr…
$177,324
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MySpace Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
New two-story building in the beautiful Oroklini, Larnaca. It offers modern two-bedroom apar…
$277,409
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2 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Modern project in Oroklini Hills area, Larnaca. Ideally positioned in an area that bridges t…
$299,313
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3 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Modern project in Oroklini Hills area, Larnaca. Ideally positioned in an area that bridges t…
$310,825
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3 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Located in the dynamically developing area of Oroklini in Larnaca, this modern gated complex…
$763,583
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2 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
We present a modern residential project located in a quiet area of Oroklini in Larnaca, wher…
$263,767
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3 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Located in the picturesque Oroklini district of Larnaca, this charming complex perfectly con…
$341,299
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1 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
This modern 1 bedroom penthouse in the peaceful Oroklini area offers a comfortable and relax…
$171,354
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2 bedroom apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 82 m²
Step into a world of sophistication and comfort with this exquisite flat in a prestigious re…
$342,709
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Oroklini, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/3
Experience peaceful hilltop living in this exclusive 1 bedroom penthouse located in Oroklini…
$267,138
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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