  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Polis Chrysochous
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus

5 properties total found
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Polis, Cyprus We offer spaci…
€583,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished apartments and villas close to a golf club and the nature reserve, Polis, Cyprus …
€150,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with panoramic windows in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished villa in a quiet area, near the sea, Polis, Cyprus We offer villas with wooden pe…
€479,000
2 room apartment with public pool, with solar panels, with marble internal staircases in Polis, Cyprus
2 room apartment with public pool, with solar panels, with marble internal staircases
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Facilities: Two large residents swimming pools equipped with sunbeds, parasols, and paved re…
€180,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Polis, Cyprus
3 room apartment with furnishings
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 940 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 940 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€1,30M

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
