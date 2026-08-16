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Apartments for sale in Koinoteta Kissonergas, Cyprus

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penthouses
3
studios
3
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26
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156 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Exclusive Coastal Residences in Kissonerga, Paphos Experience contemporary Mediterranean li…
$513,426
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3 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Modern project located in Kissonerga. Conveniently situated just 700m from the beach, 5 minu…
$563,691
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2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
For Sale Expected Completion: 2028 Experience the perfect balance of luxury, comfort, and …
$390,216
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
1 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Welcome to Eniko Mare, a serene coastal sanctuary crafted for those who value modern eleganc…
$295,438
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
Introducing a stunning new project in Kissonerga, ideally situated within walking distance t…
$806,625
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Apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Set along the tranquil coastline of Kissonerga in the wider Paphos region, this boutique sea…
$276,513
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
In the picturesque suburb of Paphos Kissonerg, unique two-level apartments are offered. This…
$747,569
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale: modern penthouse under construction in the heart of Kissónergi. This stylish prope…
$558,727
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3 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Introducing a stunning new project in Kissonerga, ideally situated within walking distance t…
$737,486
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4 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 8
Area 447 m²
Just a few steps from the clear waters of the Mediterranean Sea, a prestigious project of 15…
$5,21M
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
Jaquozzi Suite Apartment Nestled along the picturesque coastline of Kissonerga, Paphos. Re…
$341,238
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Introducing a stunning new project in Kissonerga, ideally situated within walking distance t…
$737,486
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4 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Introducing a stunning new project in Kissonerga, ideally situated within walking distance t…
$864,241
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2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale under the project is a modern two-bedroom apartment with two bathrooms, located on …
$510,664
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Apartment 10 bedrooms in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Apartment 10 bedrooms
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 11
Area 894 m²
Experience luxury living in this 10-bedroom, 11-bathroom seafront villa set in one of Paphos…
$15,21M
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2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Modern project nestled in the charming area of Kissonerga. Ideally situated within walking d…
$518,324
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2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
For Sale Scheduled for Completion in 2028 Designed to complement the Mediterranean lifesty…
$412,969
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1 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
For sale: 1-bedroom apartment in Vista Gardens, Cyprus. A modern project by a reliable de…
$236,507
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4 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 382 m²
The boutique complex, which includes only 4 luxury villas by the sea, is located in the vill…
$2,00M
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3 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
READY IN APRIL 2026 Introducing an exceptional luxury residence currently in the final stag…
$846,380
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3 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Modern project located in Kissonerga. Conveniently situated just 700m from the beach, 5 minu…
$574,908
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1 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Nestled in the sought-after coastal village of Kissonerga, Paphos, this exclusive gated resi…
$319,660
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1 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment under construction on the first floor in a cozy area of Kissonerga. This …
$341,880
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Apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Set along the tranquil coastline of Kissonerga in the wider Paphos region, this boutique sea…
$276,513
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1 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Nestled in the sought-after coastal village of Kissonerga, Paphos, this exclusive gated resi…
$296,646
Leave a request
Apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Set along the tranquil coastline of Kissonerga in the wider Paphos region, this boutique sea…
$276,513
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Stunning project is a gated community of 22 exclusive units, designed to offer the perfect b…
$295,438
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International Property Alerts
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English
4 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
SEPERATE TITLE DEED IS AVAILABLE These outstanding Villas are a collection of contemporar…
$2,42M
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2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
For Sale Completion Scheduled for 2028 Built with quality, comfort, and contemporary livin…
$397,042
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1 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Welcome to Eniko Mare, a serene coastal sanctuary crafted for those who value modern eleganc…
$313,165
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English

Properties features in Koinoteta Kissonergas, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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