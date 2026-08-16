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Apartments for sale in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

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106 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Is a stylish development that comprises 59 properties; spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments …
$407,229
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2 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Nestled in Tala village, this lovely 2- bedroom, 1 - bathroom apartment offers a serene esca…
$208,110
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2 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Spacious 2-Bedroom Penthouse with Panoramic Views in Tala This spacious two-bedroom, two-bat…
$296,435
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
4 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
As the first hill on the South West part of Cyprus facing the Mediterranean, Lofos has the i…
$1,56M
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3 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
A prestigious and elite development consisting of just 9, 2-storey villas, offering panorami…
$852,718
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2 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Is a stylish development that comprises 59 properties; spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments …
$428,053
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
A prestigious and elite development consisting of just 9, 2-storey villas, offering panorami…
$852,718
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4 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
This is a high-end 4-bedroom villa designed for those seeking luxury, privacy, and spacious …
$1,49M
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4 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 366 m²
This area is considered to be the most elite suburb of Pafos and has one of the best climate…
$2,48M
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4 bedroom apartment in Kamares, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Kamares, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Melisovuno, in the picturesque village of Tala, spread ou…
$871,412
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4 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
A magnificent architect-designed bungalow with breathtaking west-facing location and panoram…
$1,04M
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3 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Located on a hill in the tranquil area of Tremitusa, this new residential project offers a h…
$422,749
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3 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
A prestigious and elite development consisting of just 9, 2-storey villas, offering panorami…
$864,241
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2 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
2 bedroom apartment in Tala, is a unique apartment located in the village of Tala. This char…
$174,900
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Apartment in Tala, Cyprus
Apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Available for sale res idential land with unobstructed views of the Mediterranean sea - Exce…
$880,278
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 2
This is a stylish residential complex, consisting of 59 real estate objects: spacious apartm…
$594,831
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4 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 412 m²
Nestled in the heart of Tala, one of Paphos’s most sought-after and rapidly growing neighbor…
$2,13M
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3 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
An exclusive and unique project consisting of four bungalows and six 2-storey houses. Th…
$979,474
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3 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Discover a luxurious Mediterranean lifestyle in a peaceful and secure residential area featu…
$1,53M
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3 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Located on a hill in the tranquil area of Tremitusa, this new residential project offers a h…
$468,452
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3 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
An exclusive and unique project consisting of four bungalows and six 2-storey houses. Th…
$979,474
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2 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
This project is located in an elevated position within minutes walking distance of the pictu…
$415,977
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
A prestigious and elite development consisting of just 9, 2-storey villas, offering panorami…
$864,241
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
This is a high-end 4-bedroom villa designed for those seeking luxury, privacy, and spacious …
$1,49M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Nestled on a scenic hillside above the picturesque village of Tala near Paphos in Cyprus, th…
$965,646
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3 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Nestled in the attractive and picturesque area of Tala, and offering panoramic coastal views…
$1,01M
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3 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
An exclusive and unique project consisting of four bungalows and six 2-storey houses. Th…
$990,997
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3 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
An exclusive and unique project consisting of four bungalows and six 2-storey houses. Th…
$1,01M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
Located on the elevations of Tala, this chamber project of modern villas offers some of the …
$989,477
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3 bedroom apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Nestled on a scenic hillside above the picturesque village of Tala near Paphos in Cyprus, th…
$965,646
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Properties features in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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