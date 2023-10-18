Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. koinoteta talas
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in koinoteta talas, Cyprus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Tala, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Situated in the highly desirable area of Tala, this top floor apartment is truly unique in m…
€475,000

Properties features in koinoteta talas, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir