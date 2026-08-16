Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Ayia Napa
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

;
1 BHK
14
2 BHK
62
3 BHK
18
4 BHK
11
Apartment Delete
Clear all
119 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 486 m²
Floor 25/26
An extraordinary full-floor sky residence is available for sale in the iconic Twisted Tower …
$10,38M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 486 m²
Floor 25/25
High above the harbor, both from land and from the sea, two towers are visible, which have b…
$10,50M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Description of object: Comprising two blocks and a total of 36 apartments ranging from one t…
$334,517
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 934 m²
Description of object: A mixed-use project that combines contemporary architecture, function…
$382,534
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Description of the site: About Athens Goddess Residences. . . Discover an exceptional stand…
$282,048
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 814 m²
Description of object: A mixed-use project that combines contemporary architecture, function…
$325,439
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Description of object: Comprising two blocks and a total of 36 apartments ranging from one t…
$328,523
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
Description of object: Comprising two blocks and a total of 36 apartments ranging from one t…
$171,284
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 5 733 m²
Description of object: HIDDEN GEM B202
$171,284
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 23/25
Luxury Apartments Located in the commercial hub of the marina, this iconic high-rise offers…
$2,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
This 2 bedroom apartment has everything you need for a regular short vacation or a long stay…
$726,063
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 4/25
Luxury Apartments Located in the commercial hub of the marina, this iconic high-rise offers…
$1,68M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Description of object: Comprising two blocks and a total of 36 apartments ranging from one t…
$346,507
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Premium residential project located in the heart of Ayia Napa. The development consists of o…
$512,558
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Description of the site: About Athens Goddess Residences. . . Discover an exceptional stand…
$279,764
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 9/25
Luxury Apartments Located in the commercial hub of the marina, this iconic high-rise offers…
$987,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 716 m²
The villas are located around a beautiful beach with fine-grained sand. These 11 exclusive v…
$9,54M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Description of the site: About Athens Goddess Residences. . . Discover an exceptional stand…
$261,493
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 814 m²
Description of object: A mixed-use project that combines contemporary architecture, function…
$341,426
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Rising high above the marina are two iconic towers, visible from both land and sea. Over 100…
$714,181
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Premium residential project located in the heart of Ayia Napa. The development consists of o…
$568,922
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 14/25
Luxury Apartments Located in the commercial hub of the marina, this iconic high-rise offers…
$1,86M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Cosy 3-bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa. Key Features Modern gated complex with only 6 units …
$1,24M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Description of the site: About Athens Goddess Residences. . . Discover an exceptional stand…
$276,338
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Rising high above the marina are two iconic towers, visible from both land and sea. Over 100…
$1,71M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
Description of object: Comprising two blocks and a total of 36 apartments ranging from one t…
$211,250
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Description of object: Comprising two blocks and a total of 36 apartments ranging from one t…
$340,512
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 346 m²
This resort complex is an elite project of 41 luxury villas in a rare and exclusive location…
$2,75M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury Apartments Located in the commercial hub of the marina, this iconic high-rise offers…
$2,67M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Description of the site: About Athens Goddess Residences. . . Discover an exceptional stand…
$258,068
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go