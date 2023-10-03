Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Spain

la Marina Alta
625
Pilar de la Horadada
561
l Alacanti
532
Canary Islands
397
Alicante
363
Benidorm
349
l Alfas del Pi
347
Rojales
342
1 696 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Discover Ophelia 4, a true gem nestled in the heart of Marbella's prestigious Golden Mile, w…
€1,79M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Welcome to Villa Leones, a dreamy haven in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella! This villa is more tha…
€2,75M
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 340 m²
Undoubtedly, this is a unique and unparalleled project in all respects. Situated by the sea …
€2,38M
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 260 m²
Undoubtedly, this is a unique and unparalleled project in all respects. Situated by the sea …
€3,08M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 353 m²
Undoubtedly, this is a unique and unparalleled project in all respects. Situated by the sea …
€3,57M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Penthouse for sale in Bahía del Velerín, Estepona, with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and characte…
€1,90M
4 room house with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 244 m²
This stunning two-storey villa is a perfect combination of modern style and eternal charm. T…
€550,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Fantastic penthouse with a terrace of 40 m2, south orientation, just 300 meters from the sea…
€1,22M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€932,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 366 m²
Discover this modern villa nestled in the heart of Nueva Andalucia, walking distance to Las …
€1,90M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almoradi, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 447 m²
Floor 2
The villa is a magnificent 5 bedroom villa located in the heart of the New Andalusia Golf Va…
€4,65M
3 room house with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
This modern duplex is located in a new protected complex in Finestrat, which offers stunning…
€495,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 199 m²
Located in one of the most inspiring natural places on the coast of southern Spain overlooki…
€599,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Spain, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 189 m²
Located in one of the most inspiring natural places on the coast of southern Spain overlooki…
€1,28M
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Benahavis, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 1 466 m²
Villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis, with 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom and characteristics p…
€9,95M
4 room house with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 356 m²
A new complex of 14 separate villas in the prestigious area of Altea Hill. Each villa has a …
€923,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Apartment in a new residential complex located just 200 meters from the sea in Mil Palmeras …
€339,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
Apartment in a new residential complex located just 200 meters from the sea in Mil Palmeras …
€339,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
Luxury, modern apartment on the 1st line of the Mediterranean beach in Spain: 225 m2, 850.00…
€850,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 342 m²
Luxury Penthouse by the sea with panoramic views in Altea, Mascarat district, Alicante provi…
€950,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€494,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 251 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€664,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 211 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€534,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 189 m²
Villas in an exclusive urbanization consisting of 21 detached villas with private pool and g…
€514,000
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 650 m²
Beautiful, spacious Villa with a large plot in Benidorm! Villa with 7 bedrooms, 6 bathroo…
€1,65M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Spain, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 4
This beautiful, cozy NEW Villa is located in a privileged location – elite, guarded cottag…
€1,70M

