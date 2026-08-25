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Residential properties for sale in Aguilas, Spain

;
apartments
150
houses
28
178 properties total found
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Aguilas, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Located in the charming town of Agilas, this residential complex offers a unique first-line …
$320 573
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2 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
THE TRANQUILITY OF THE SEA IN YOUR HOME !!! 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, penthouses …
$414 503
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4 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 207 m²
Located in the charming town of Agilas, these exclusive 8 townhouses offer a unique opportun…
$521 233
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
We present to you a new collection of accommodation created for maximum enjoyment of climate…
$276 824
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
$388 105
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN AGUILAS New Build exclusive residential complex of apa…
$344 558
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
2 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
New residential complex in AgilasNew exclusive residential complex with apartments and villa…
$348 563
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
THE TRANQUILITY OF THE SEA IN YOUR HOME !!! 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, penthouses and …
$536 886
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2 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
This exclusive new complex offers spectacular sea views in the unique setting of Isla del Fr…
$352 532
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3 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
$679 521
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3 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
THE TRANQUILITY OF THE SEA IN YOUR HOME !!! 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, penthouses and …
$501 124
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3 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
We present to your attention a new collection of housing designed to maximize the enjoyment …
$298 785
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3 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
We present to your attention a new collection of housing designed to maximize the enjoyment …
$298 785
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2 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
This modern residential complex is located in Aguilias, one of the most attractive coastal t…
$113 273
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3 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
This exclusive new complex offers spectacular sea views in the unique setting of Isla del Fr…
$480 252
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Tourist Apartments for Investment Near the Beach in Aguilas-Murcia Exclusive Reside…
$155 414
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2 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
THE TRANQUILITY OF THE SEA IN YOUR HOME !!! 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, penthouses and …
$447 640
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
THE TRANQUILITY OF THE SEA IN YOUR HOME !!! 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, penthouses and …
$673 203
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
This exclusive new complex offers stunning sea views in the unique setting of Isla del Frail…
$493 545
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4 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 124 m²
$758 153
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3 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
$517 874
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
$450 273
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2 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Beachfront Flats in Águilas Murcia Boast a Contemporary Architectural Style Águ…
$417 171
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2 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
$346 005
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3 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
This exclusive new project offers spectacular sea views in the unique setting of Isla del Fr…
$394 142
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2 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Tourist Apartments for Investment Near the Beach in Aguilas-Murcia Exclusive Reside…
$128 467
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4 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 205 m²
Located in the charming town of Agilas, these exclusive 8 townhouses offer a unique opportun…
$457 081
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3 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 91 m²
Located in the charming town of Agilas, this residential complex offers a unique first-line …
$540 704
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3 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Discover impressive apartments with terraces located just 300 meters from the beach, in one …
$299 363
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4 bedroom apartment in Aguilas, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Aguilas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
This exclusive new project offers spectacular sea views in the unique setting of Isla del Fr…
$746 674
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