New Build Apartments in Torrevieja, Spain

Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$324,915
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Aguas Nuevas Torrevieja Located in the prestigious Aguas Nuevas neighborhood of Torrevieja, these modern apartments offer an ideal combination of comfort and proximity to the sea. The area is renowned for its year-round amenities, stunnin…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$337,864
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Aguas Nuevas Torrevieja Located in the prestigious Aguas Nuevas neighborhood of Torrevieja, these modern apartments offer an ideal combination of comfort and proximity to the sea. The area is renowned for its year-round amenities, stunnin…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
La Mata, Spain
from
$314,172
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Area 84–113 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Residential complex of closed type Eden Beach with 3 swimming pools for adults and children, green and sports areas, playground, parking.The price includes:fully equipped bathrooms,built-in wardrobes throughout the house,air conditioning,furnished and equipped kitchen equipment,Authorized bl…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
84.0
335,573
Apartment 3 rooms
101.0 – 113.0
624,048 – 682,921
Agency
EspanaTour
OneOne
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$271,510
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 73–101 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Residencial "La Isla III"  is an urban complex consisting of 44 semi-detached apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms. The complex has a large communal garden, a communal swimming pool. The residential complex is located close to all types of services and about 500 meters from the beach of Los Loco…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
73.0 – 80.0
324,034 – 334,631
Apartment 3 rooms
81.0 – 101.0
334,631 – 379,728
Agency
EspanaTour
Residential complex VALONIA RESORT
Residential complex VALONIA RESORT
Residential complex VALONIA RESORT
Residential complex VALONIA RESORT
Residential complex VALONIA RESORT
Residential complex VALONIA RESORT
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$344,228
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
Area 71–89 m²
2 real estate properties 2
This residential area will offer you 2 or 3 bedroom homes in a modern building. The communal areas will include 3 swimming pools, a gym, a paddle court and large gardens
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
71.0 – 89.0
417,995 – 428,592
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$300,959
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 67–89 m²
9 real estate properties 9
The building consists of 12 apartments. The common swimming pool is on the roof of the building
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
67.0 – 77.0
234,313 – 363,832
Apartment 3 rooms
78.0 – 89.0
328,509 – 458,028
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building KASIA V
Apartment building KASIA V
Apartment building KASIA V
Apartment building KASIA V
Apartment building KASIA V
Apartment building KASIA V
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$389,523
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Area 85 m²
1 real estate property 1
A new real estate icon is being created in Torrevieja, the pearl of the Costa Blanca: Kasia V, the latest residential project. This five-storey residential complex of 34 apartments redefines the concept of luxury and comfort in the city centre. Kasia V is majestically located in the heart …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
85.0
387,381
Agency
EspanaTour
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$250,597
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 78–179 m²
9 real estate properties 9
The Lagoons Village by TM residential complex is located in a privileged natural environment - between the La Mata Natural Park and the Pink Lagoon of Torrevieja. Laguna Rosa will consist of 240 houses of different types, such as apartments, bungalows, duplexes and detached villas with 1, 2 …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
78.0
269,636
Apartment 2 rooms
98.0 – 149.0
313,202 – 369,719
Apartment 3 rooms
129.0 – 179.0
381,494 – 446,254
Agency
EspanaTour
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$335,391
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
Area 146 m²
1 real estate property 1
Ocean Dream by TM is located in a privileged area of ​​Punta Prima: next to the protected natural area of ​​Lo Ferris, just 300 meters from the beach of Cala Piteras and only 5 minutes from Torrevieja. The urbanization will have a total of 36 houses with 2 and 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and ext…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
146.0
485,109
Agency
EspanaTour
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$484,947
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
Area 72–106 m²
2 real estate properties 2
New complex in Punta Prima, Alicante, by the sea, with houses with 2 or 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and large terraces. The common areas will have swimming pools, a children's playground and large gardens. With sea views, on the first line or a few meters from the beach. Video surveillance in en…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0
528,675
Apartment 3 rooms
106.0
675,856
Agency
EspanaTour
Residential complex Nalia Resort
Residential complex Nalia Resort
Residential complex Nalia Resort
Residential complex Nalia Resort
Residential complex Nalia Resort
Residential complex Nalia Resort
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$292,697
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 131 m²
1 real estate property 1
Nalia Resort - luxury in Torrevieja. Torrevieja is one of the number one tourist cities on the Costa Blanca thanks to its beaches and natural parks such as Laguna Rosa. For this reason, Immosol, as a developer, has one of its star projects in this city of Alicante. Luxury bungalows have 2 …
Agency
EspanaTour
