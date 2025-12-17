  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Marbella
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Build Apartments in Marbella, Spain

houses
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$1,28M
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$794,629
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$853,490
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$974,554
The year of construction 2029
Luxurious and Stylish Flats in Perfect Harmony in Marbella Marbella is one of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, known for its unique blend of Mediterranean lifestyle, cosmopolitan atmosphere, and natural beauty. With its year-round sunshine, renowned golf courses, fine dining, luxury …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$939,849
The year of construction 2029
Luxurious and Stylish Flats in Perfect Harmony in Marbella Marbella is one of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, known for its unique blend of Mediterranean lifestyle, cosmopolitan atmosphere, and natural beauty. With its year-round sunshine, renowned golf courses, fine dining, luxury …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$665,134
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$587,437
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$684,581
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$1,35M
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$707,787
The year of construction 2029
Luxurious and Stylish Flats in Perfect Harmony in Marbella Marbella is one of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, known for its unique blend of Mediterranean lifestyle, cosmopolitan atmosphere, and natural beauty. With its year-round sunshine, renowned golf courses, fine dining, luxury …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$580,153
The year of construction 2029
Luxurious and Stylish Flats in Perfect Harmony in Marbella Marbella is one of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, known for its unique blend of Mediterranean lifestyle, cosmopolitan atmosphere, and natural beauty. With its year-round sunshine, renowned golf courses, fine dining, luxury …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Show all Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Marbella, Spain
from
$502,776
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 120–550 m²
5 real estate properties 5
New building residencial complex with amazing infrastructure like excellent 5 stars Hotel. First line of the sea.  Surrounded by picturesque scenery and golf courses.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Villa
500.0 – 550.0
1,94M – 3,52M
Agency
Marbella Company Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$1,18M
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$927,869
The year of construction 2029
Luxurious and Stylish Flats in Perfect Harmony in Marbella Marbella is one of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, known for its unique blend of Mediterranean lifestyle, cosmopolitan atmosphere, and natural beauty. With its year-round sunshine, renowned golf courses, fine dining, luxury …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go