Apartment in a new building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga

Energy-Efficient Apartments in the Country Club in Benahavis

Benahavis is a natural place that offers picturesque views between the famous Marbella, Ronda, and Estepona. The region is close to the beach approximately 7 km.

The energy-efficient apartments are located in a respectful complex a few minutes from sandy beaches. The apartments are also 15 minutes from Puerto Banus, 45 minutes from Malaga Airport, and nearly one hour from the city center of Malaga.

The respectful project mentioned above is the Country Club on the 200-hectare of enormous land. Apartments in Benahavis are parts of the project and consist opposite to human-made lake. Country Club activities include cano, paddle surfing, water-cycle, golf course, professional tennis, paddle tennis courts, etc. In addition to the amenities, there is a communal swimming pool, and a wellness center including a fully equipped sports center, a spa, a sauna, massage rooms, and a children's club.

The apartments are designed to support sustainability and are candidates for the BREEAM certificate which evaluates energy efficiency.

The apartments are equipped with fully equipped kitchens, home automation systems, air conditioning, and underfloor heating. In addition, it is possible to add some features such as a pool, sauna, Turkish bath, and barbecue with an extra fee.

AGP-00720