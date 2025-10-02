  1. Realting.com
  Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga

Apartment in a new building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga

Mijas, Spain
from
$613,900
;
21
ID: 32649
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Properties in a Natural Location of Mijas Malaga

This complex is in Mijas, in the neighborhood of Cerrado del Águila in Mijas is an elegant residential and golf resort set in rolling hills just a short distance from the Mediterranean coast. The centerpiece is a beautifully designed 9-hole golf course featuring wide fairways, scenic water features, and stunning views of the sea and surrounding mountains. The resort offers excellent facilities, including a modern clubhouse, a restaurant with panoramic views, a driving range, and practice greens. Surrounded by upscale villas and apartments, Cerrado del Águila combines tranquil living with a sporty, sophisticated lifestyle in the heart of the Costa del Sol.

Cerrado del Águila is ideally located in Mijas Costa, offering easy access to key destinations along the Costa del Sol. The nearest beach is just 4 km away, making it perfect for quick seaside getaways. Málaga Airport is approximately 27 km away, providing convenient international connections. The historic center of Málaga, with its museums, shops, and cultural attractions, is about 33 km from the resort. Marbella, known for its upscale shopping and vibrant marina, lies around 30 km to the west. This central location makes Cerrado del Águila a great base for enjoying both the tranquility of the hills and the excitement of the coast.

This complex offers wonderful amenities like a spa, sauna of heated swimming pool. There is a complete fitness studio and a coworking room. Outside, there is a volleyball court and a great swimming pool. There are, of course, also underground parking spaces.

The properties for sale in Malaga have a lot to offer, from solariums in the penthouses to beautiful gardens in the ground-floor units. The interior is spacious and well-designed. The kitchens are fully fitted and ready to use. The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom.


AGP-00987

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
