Apartment in a new building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces

Chic Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Spacious Terraces in a Gated Complex

The apartments are located in the Costa del Sol region's popular residential area Fuengirola. With a wonderful climate, rich social amenities, a lively atmosphere, and natural beauty, Fuengirola attracts visitors all year long.

The residential complex has a prime location near Fuengirola and Benalmadena towns. The area offers all the ideal conditions to settle with something for people of all age groups. The area is popular among investors who want to buy a holiday home in Costa del Sol as well. The apartments in Fuengirola, Málaga are located within a 5-minute driving distance from the beach, a 10-minute driving distance of Fuengirola City Center, a 15-minute driving distance of Málaga International Airport, and a 20-minute driving distance to Marbella City Center.

The gated complex offers modern architecture along with a tasteful design. The project gives prime importance to the security and privacy of the residents. The complex has a beautifully landscaped garden, gym, co-working space, outdoor swimming pool, sunbathing space, SPA, indoor heated pool, sauna, jacuzzi, and Turkish bath.

The spacious apartments in the complex are situated in various 3-storey blocks. The terraces of the apartments have wonderful sea views. The interior spaces in the apartments are equipped with A/Cs, floor heating systems in the bathrooms, smart home systems, and equipped kitchens. The apartments are designed with an open-plan concept and offer maximum usage spaces. The project offered concierge service membership for a fully-comfortable lifestyle. The residents will get maintenance, designing, transferring, car renting, and event management services all they want.

AGP-00732