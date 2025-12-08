  1. Realting.com
  Spain
  Denia
  Flats in new buildings

New Build Apartments in Denia, Spain

Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Denia, Spain
from
$414,331
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Beachfront Apartments in a Private Complex in Denia Alicante These remarkable apartments in Dénia, a port city in the Alicante province of Spain, offer breathtaking sea views and direct access to the beach. Nestled along the front line of the magnificent Mediterranean coastline, in the Cost…
TEKCE Real Estate
Denia, Spain
$699,111
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Beachfront Apartments in a Private Complex in Denia Alicante These remarkable apartments in Dénia, a port city in the Alicante province of Spain, offer breathtaking sea views and direct access to the beach. Nestled along the front line of the magnificent Mediterranean coastline, in the Cost…
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Denia, Spain
from
$287,860
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 52–112 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Caelus is the first project in the Talasa Utopian Village complex, which initially includes 51 apartments with one, two and three bedrooms. The Talasa Caelus buildings are designed as compact and efficient volumes, ensuring the optimum temperature in your home in both winter and summer. The …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
284,291
Apartment 2 rooms
79.0 – 80.0
337,886 – 452,069
Apartment 3 rooms
98.0 – 99.0
412,454 – 553,434
Townhouse
93.0 – 112.0
454,399 – 505,664
EspanaTour
OneOne
Residential complex Edenia l
Residential complex Edenia l
Residential complex Edenia l
Residential complex Edenia l
Residential complex Edenia l
Residential complex Edenia l
Residential complex Edenia l
Denia, Spain
from
$266,049
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 63–140 m²
3 real estate properties 3
In Edenia every day will be filled with the light of the Mediterranean. Located just 200 meters from the beach, this residential complex in El Verhela allows you to enjoy the sea in a few steps, breathing in the tranquility of a natural and relaxed setting.The complex offers houses with 1, 2…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
63.0
267,979
Apartment 2 rooms
95.0
393,812
Apartment 3 rooms
140.0
487,022
EspanaTour
