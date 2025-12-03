  1. Realting.com
  Spain
  Calp
  Flats in new buildings

New Build Apartments in Calp, Spain

Residential complex Isea Views
Calp, Spain
from
$857,253
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 18
Area 74–109 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Isea Views is two 18-storey towers in a luxury residential complex. The complex has an outdoor swimming pool with a swimming lane, a paddle court, petanque, table tennis, a putting green, a viewing platform over the salt flats and a children's play area. There is also a floor in one of the t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
74.0 – 109.0
1,04M – 1,92M
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Calp, Spain
from
$514,100
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 17
Area 115–201 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Residential complex INFINIUM III is located in the prestigious Saladar district of Calpe, in close proximity to the famous Arenal Bol beach and the lively city center. This exceptional location provides residents with the opportunity to enjoy all the benefits of coastal living while having e…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
115.0 – 119.0
523,388 – 628,066
Apartment 4 rooms
201.0
1,02M
Residential complex Lagune Homes
Calp, Spain
from
$423,948
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Area 94–113 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The Lagune Homes residential complex is located in Calpe, in close proximity to the Las Salinas Nature Reserve and just a few minutes walk from the famous La Fossa Beach, as well as a 10-minute walk from Arenal Beach. Two ten-storey buildings with original architecture offer new two- and thr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
94.0
433,831 – 488,496
Apartment 3 rooms
111.0 – 113.0
498,964 – 512,921
Residential complex Vitania Home
Calp, Spain
from
$345,863
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 7
Discover an exclusive new project that rethinks the concept of luxury living on the Costa Blanca. Located in the heart of Calpe, this innovative complex offers the perfect combination of modern design, sustainability and comfort, created for those looking for an exceptional lifestyle.The pro…
