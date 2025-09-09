Apartment in a new building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area

  1. Realting.com
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$1,71M
;
16
ID: 27848
Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Fuengirola

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Astonishing Views BREEAM Certified Apartments with Large Terraces in Fuengirola

This project is located in the municipality of Fuengirola. Situated in the heart of the Costa del Sol, bustling and vibrant Fuengirola boasts beautiful sandy beaches, excellent amenities, and a lively year-round atmosphere. Fuengirola offers a wide array of shops, restaurants, and bars, excellent educational institutions and healthcare facilities, numerous golf courses, water sports, and cultural attractions like the Sohail Castle and Bioparc Fuengirola. The latest real estate trend is the growth in the luxury market, with high-end buyers looking for exclusive properties with premium amenities.

The apartments for sale in Fuengirola enjoy a strategic location, being set on the border of the three municipalities Fuengirola, Mijas, and Benalmadena, with excellent access from the main A7 motorway. Local shops, a renowned restaurant, and a supermarket are within walking distance. The project is 2.5 km from the local sandy beaches and local train stop, 3.5 km from Benalmadena Pueblo, and 8 km from the center of Fuengirola. It is 16km from Malaga’s International Airport and 35 km from Marbella and Puerto Banus.

The luxury development proudly sits on an elevated plot overlooking the coast and the Mediterranean Sea. The eco-conscious approach in the construction and design of this project will result in a hard-to-obtain BREEAM certificate – an internationally recognized method of evaluation and environmental certification for buildings. It is a private gated community with exceptional communal on-site facilities taken to another level: extensive landscaped green areas, outdoor pools for adults and children, a wellness area, a picnic and BBQ area, a garden area with the farmers market, a business and meeting center, and a sauna. On top of that the owners will be granted a platinum card that allows residents to access a selection of exclusive offers and benefits at the macro community headquarters – a 5* Hilton Sports Club and Spa Hotel.

This development is a masterpiece of modern living, combining energy efficiency, top-notch finishes, spectacular sea views, and generous terraces. It offers a harmonious blend of luxury and sustainability, making it the ideal apartment for those who appreciate style and responsible living. These luxury apartments will feature a/c, underfloor heating, 2 parking spaces with a charger for electric vehicles, a storage room, Italian-branded fitted and equipped kitchens, an App for concierge services, and a home automation system.


AGP-00909

Location on the map

Fuengirola, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

