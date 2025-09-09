  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Marbella
  4. Apartment in a new building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella

Apartment in a new building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella

Marbella, Spain
from
$706,337
;
17
Leave a request
ID: 27600
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Luxurious and Stylish Flats in Perfect Harmony in Marbella

Marbella is one of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, known for its unique blend of Mediterranean lifestyle, cosmopolitan atmosphere, and natural beauty. With its year-round sunshine, renowned golf courses, fine dining, luxury shopping, and vibrant cultural scene, the city offers an incomparable setting where leisure and sophistication come together. The surrounding mountains and the Mediterranean Sea frame an environment that combines tranquility with the dynamism of an international hub.

Flats for sale in Marbella, Malaga, are located 0.9 km from the beach, 5.7 km from Marbella’s town centre, 12 km from Puerto Banús, and 34 km from Málaga International Airport.

The exterior communal areas are designed to elevate everyday living. An impressive infinity swimming pool merges seamlessly with the horizon and offers uninterrupted views of the Mediterranean. Landscaped gardens create a serene and refreshing environment, while the pool bar, spa with Turkish bath, heated swimming lane, gym, and modern coworking and social lounge complete a selection of amenities conceived for relaxation, wellbeing, and social life.

The interiors stand out for their elegance and functionality. Spacious layouts and open-plan kitchens connect naturally with bright dining and living areas, while large windows allow natural light to flow throughout the homes. The bedrooms are conceived as havens of rest, many with en-suite bathrooms finished with premium materials. Expansive terraces extend the living areas outdoors, inviting residents to enjoy the Mediterranean climate all year round.


AGP-01013

Location on the map

Marbella, Spain
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$671,020
Residential complex Miami Towers
San Javier, Spain
from
$474,410
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Denia, Spain
from
$287,860
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$395,549
Apartment building Modern 2-Bedroom Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Finestrat
Finestrat, Spain
from
$517,980
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$706,337
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Show all Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Orihuela, Spain
from
$467,360
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
2, 3-Bedroom Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Costa Blanca Nestled in the elevated part of Dehesa de Campoamor, in close proximity to the marina and the renowned beaches of Cala de Campoamor and Platja de La Glea, this residential complex presents a charming Mediterranean escape with ki…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex SeaView 6
Residential complex SeaView 6
Residential complex SeaView 6
Residential complex SeaView 6
Residential complex SeaView 6
Show all Residential complex SeaView 6
Residential complex SeaView 6
Finestrat, Spain
from
$518,032
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 106–109 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The residential complex SEAVIEW 6, located in the prestigious area of the Costa Blanca, offers a unique combination of natural beauty and urban comfort. Surrounded by mountains and with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea, the complex provides a tranquil atmosphere. At the same time, it …
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Show all Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Malaga, Spain
from
$286,066
The year of construction 2028
Exclusive Apartments with Rooftop Pool in Málaga’s Historic Center Málaga’s historic center is one of the most vibrant areas in southern Spain, where tradition and modern life blend seamlessly. Here, narrow streets filled with charming cafés, authentic tapas bars, and boutiques open onto gra…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications