New Build Apartments in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$273,515
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
A Premium Location, with private community and apartments built with comfort in mind.  Incomparable state-of-the-art and contemporary wave-like façade with elegant balconies-terraces.  Luxury apartments with high finishing that bring attentions to every detail and makes your Spanish Dream…
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$333,475
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$261,340
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$268,435
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$292,086
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$274,348
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$292,086
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$262,315
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 79 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Gated community with swimming pool, green area, year-round spa. On site there is a co-working space, smart post office, 24-hour coffee shop, charging for electric cars and scooters, and a children's playground. High-speed fiber-optic internet. Near the complex there is everything you need …
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
79.0
293,098 – 315,196
EspanaTour
Apartment building Navale Residencial
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$269,826
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
Area 96 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Navale Residencial is an oasis of tranquility opposite the spectacular Las Dunas Natural Park and the sea. This modern 10-storey residential complex offers 18 apartments plus 2 penthouses with common areas and direct sea views from the upper floors. Public spaces are designed to provide the …
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
96.0
301,239 – 626,903
EspanaTour
