New Build Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$466,592
The year of construction 2026
3-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views Near Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada These stylish and modern apartments are part of a premium coastal development just steps from the golden sands of Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada, one of southern Costa Blanca's most sought-after beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$479,456
The year of construction 2026
3-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views Near Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada These stylish and modern apartments are part of a premium coastal development just steps from the golden sands of Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada, one of southern Costa Blanca's most sought-after beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
from
$312,832
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 88–102 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Modern residential complex located in Mil Plumeras, perfectly integrated into a privileged environment, just 750 meters from one of the best beaches of the Mediterranean. The first phase consists of 24 high-quality apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and 12 bungalows with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
88.0
359,393 – 464,071
Apartment 3 rooms
102.0
378,003 – 436,157
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Show all Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$726,716
The year of construction 2027
2 Bedroom Beachfront Apartments with Sea Views in Pilar de la Horadada Mil Palmeras, on the southern Costa Blanca, is a sought-after coastal destination known for its fine sandy beaches, Mediterranean climate, and vibrant lifestyle. The area offers a wide selection of restaurants, beach bars…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$631,479
The year of construction 2026
3-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views Near Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada These stylish and modern apartments are part of a premium coastal development just steps from the golden sands of Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada, one of southern Costa Blanca's most sought-after beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$480,570
The year of construction 2027
2 Bedroom Beachfront Apartments with Sea Views in Pilar de la Horadada Mil Palmeras, on the southern Costa Blanca, is a sought-after coastal destination known for its fine sandy beaches, Mediterranean climate, and vibrant lifestyle. The area offers a wide selection of restaurants, beach bars…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$427,825
The year of construction 2027
2 Bedroom Beachfront Apartments with Sea Views in Pilar de la Horadada Mil Palmeras, on the southern Costa Blanca, is a sought-after coastal destination known for its fine sandy beaches, Mediterranean climate, and vibrant lifestyle. The area offers a wide selection of restaurants, beach bars…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
