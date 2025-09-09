  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Casares
  4. Apartment in a new building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga

Apartment in a new building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga

Casares, Spain
from
$540,348
;
17
ID: 27646
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Casares

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

New Residential Homes with Solariums and Terraces in Casares Costa

Casares Costa is a charming coastal area in the municipality of Casares, blending Andalusian tradition with the Mediterranean lifestyle. Known for its sandy beaches, peaceful ambiance, and natural beauty, the region offers an ideal balance between relaxation and accessibility. It’s home to beach clubs, restaurants, and scenic trails while maintaining a quiet residential character. Several prestigious golf courses are also nearby, offering ideal conditions for leisure and investment.

These exclusive homes for sale in Malaga are located in a well-connected and tranquil part of Casares Costa. They are 13 km from the luxury marina of Sotogrande, 15 km from the picturesque town of Estepona, and 38 km from Marbella, a hub for upscale dining, shopping, and nightlife.

The complex provides a wide range of communal amenities such as outdoor swimming pools, a fully equipped gym, traditional sauna and hammam, co-working spaces, and even a golf simulator. It is an excellent option for both comfortable living and long-term value.

This new residential development consists of 99 modern apartments with 2- and 3-bedroom layouts. The ground-floor homes include private gardens, while the penthouses offer spacious solariums and panoramic sea views. Each unit features large terraces designed for outdoor living.


AGP-00995

Location on the map

Casares, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
