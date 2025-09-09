  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Fuengirola
  4. Apartment in a new building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola

Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola

Fuengirola, Spain
from
$865,263
;
37
ID: 27927
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Fuengirola

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Apartments in Complex with Rich Amenities in Prestigious Location in Fuengirola

The apartments are in Fuengirola, a tourist resort located between the other famous towns of Benalmadena and Mijas. Fuengirola is home to all amenities including bars, sports centers, nightclubs, and restaurants.

The apartments for sale in Fuengirola are located in an area bordering Benalmadena. Also, the apartments are only 15 minutes from Malaga Airport.

The luxe apartments are situated in a complex consisting of apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms. The complex offers unique sea views by being located on a hill. In the complex, there are communal gardens, an outdoor swimming pool, a sports club with swimming pools, tennis courts, and SPA with heated indoor pools.

The apartments in the complex are designed with an open-plan concept that maximizes the benefit of natural light.


AGP-00623







