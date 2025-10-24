  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Casares
  4. Apartment in a new building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga

Apartment in a new building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga

Casares, Spain
from
$608,785
;
17
Leave a request
ID: 32739
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Casares

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

New Residential Homes with Solariums and Terraces in Casares Costa

Casares Costa is a charming coastal area in the municipality of Casares, blending Andalusian tradition with the Mediterranean lifestyle. Known for its sandy beaches, peaceful ambiance, and natural beauty, the region offers an ideal balance between relaxation and accessibility. It’s home to beach clubs, restaurants, and scenic trails while maintaining a quiet residential character. Several prestigious golf courses are also nearby, offering ideal conditions for leisure and investment.

These exclusive homes for sale in Malaga are located in a well-connected and tranquil part of Casares Costa. They are 13 km from the luxury marina of Sotogrande, 15 km from the picturesque town of Estepona, and 38 km from Marbella, a hub for upscale dining, shopping, and nightlife.

The complex provides a wide range of communal amenities such as outdoor swimming pools, a fully equipped gym, traditional sauna and hammam, co-working spaces, and even a golf simulator. It is an excellent option for both comfortable living and long-term value.

This new residential development consists of 99 modern apartments with 2- and 3-bedroom layouts. The ground-floor homes include private gardens, while the penthouses offer spacious solariums and panoramic sea views. Each unit features large terraces designed for outdoor living.


AGP-00995

Location on the map

Casares, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter SaliSol Hills
Finestrat, Spain
from
$568,877
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$351,566
Apartment building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Malaga, Spain
from
$415,499
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Finestrat, Spain
from
$260,822
Residential complex Luz Resort
Finestrat, Spain
from
$422,833
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Casares, Spain
from
$608,785
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Show all Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$262,315
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 79 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Gated community with swimming pool, green area, year-round spa. On site there is a co-working space, smart post office, 24-hour coffee shop, charging for electric cars and scooters, and a children's playground. High-speed fiber-optic internet. Near the complex there is everything you need …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
79.0
292,955 – 315,043
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Show all Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$343,136
The year of construction 2026
2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Quesada Ciudad Quesada is a vibrant and well-established town on the Costa Blanca, known for its year-round amenities, international atmosphere, and close proximity to beautiful Mediterranean beaches. This lively area offers a wide range …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Show all Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$865,263
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex with Rich Amenities in Prestigious Location in Fuengirola The apartments are in Fuengirola, a tourist resort located between the other famous towns of Benalmadena and Mijas. Fuengirola is home to all amenities including bars, sports centers, nightclubs, and restaurants.…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Where Not to Buy Property in Spain: an Overview of Problem Regions
21.10.2025
Where Not to Buy Property in Spain: an Overview of Problem Regions
Where Can I Buy a Cheap Apartment in Spain? Top Most Affordable Municipalities
17.10.2025
Where Can I Buy a Cheap Apartment in Spain? Top Most Affordable Municipalities
Residence Permit in Spain 2025: All Alternatives to the Closed Golden visa
02.10.2025
Residence Permit in Spain 2025: All Alternatives to the Closed Golden visa
Real Estate in the Canary Islands: Profitable Apartments and Top Investment Areas
25.09.2025
Real Estate in the Canary Islands: Profitable Apartments and Top Investment Areas
Changes in Spanish Legislation for Migrants: New Rules for Obtaining Residence Permits and Family Reunification
12.09.2025
Changes in Spanish Legislation for Migrants: New Rules for Obtaining Residence Permits and Family Reunification
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Show all publications