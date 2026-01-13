  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Region of Murcia
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Build Apartments in Region of Murcia, Spain

Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor
3
Los Alcazares
1
Residential complex Costa Serena ApartmentsVillas
Los Alcazares, Spain
from
$370,155
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 85–112 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Residents can enjoy the communal pool and landscaped gardens created for relaxation and relaxation. Private gardens, decorated with artificial grass, harmoniously complement each villa.For your convenience, there is an underground parking space with a pre-installation for charging electric v…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
85.0 – 101.0
373,237 – 408,228
House
103.0 – 112.0
500,371 – 570,353
Agency
EspanaTour
San Javier, Spain
from
$474,410
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Area 123 m²
1 real estate property 1
A residential complex overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, with direct access from the communal pool to the promenade and beach. Each property is delivered turnkey, not only equipped with kitchen appliances and air conditioning, but also fully furnished. The complex has: A large infinity pool …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
123.0
524,865
Agency
EspanaTour
San Javier, Spain
from
$297,364
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 51–115 m²
3 real estate properties 3
AMARA MARIS Beach & Spa is a new luxury residential complex located on the Mediterranean coast, in the stunning resort of La Manga del Mar Menor, on the Costa Calida. The complex consists of two 9-storey blocks with 1-3 bedrooms, apartments with terraces with sea views in all properties, lan…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.0
335,913
Apartment 2 rooms
98.0
536,528
Apartment 3 rooms
115.0
641,501
Agency
EspanaTour
