Apartment in a new building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga

Casares, Spain
17
ID: 27647
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Casares

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

New Residential Homes with Solariums and Terraces in Casares Costa

Casares Costa is a charming coastal area in the municipality of Casares, blending Andalusian tradition with the Mediterranean lifestyle. Known for its sandy beaches, peaceful ambiance, and natural beauty, the region offers an ideal balance between relaxation and accessibility. It’s home to beach clubs, restaurants, and scenic trails while maintaining a quiet residential character. Several prestigious golf courses are also nearby, offering ideal conditions for leisure and investment.

These exclusive homes for sale in Malaga are located in a well-connected and tranquil part of Casares Costa. They are 13 km from the luxury marina of Sotogrande, 15 km from the picturesque town of Estepona, and 38 km from Marbella, a hub for upscale dining, shopping, and nightlife.

The complex provides a wide range of communal amenities such as outdoor swimming pools, a fully equipped gym, traditional sauna and hammam, co-working spaces, and even a golf simulator. It is an excellent option for both comfortable living and long-term value.

This new residential development consists of 99 modern apartments with 2- and 3-bedroom layouts. The ground-floor homes include private gardens, while the penthouses offer spacious solariums and panoramic sea views. Each unit features large terraces designed for outdoor living.


AGP-00995

Casares, Spain
Similar complexes
Residential complex Essential House
Finestrat, Spain
from
$858,199
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Finestrat, Spain
from
$465,005
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$488,550
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
from
$226,028
Residential complex Nalia Resort
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$292,697
Apartment in a new building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Casares, Spain
Other complexes
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$542,702
Newly-Built 1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with a Pool and Spa in El Verger, Alicante Nestled in the heart of the Marina Alta region, El Verger offers a serene blend of coastal charm and everyday convenience. Surrounded by natural beauty, this quiet town is located near the golden beaches of the …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Iconic
Apartment building Iconic
Santa Pola, Spain
from
$353,679
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
La Costa Blanca… The hidden place in El Levante Español that can be incredibly affordable. Apartments with frontal views of the Mediterranean Sea and golden sand beaches. Homes built to high standard in a lovely residential complex in Gran Alcant. From your own terrace, you will be …
Agency
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$765,198
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications