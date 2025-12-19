  1. Realting.com
New Build Apartments in Rojales, Spain

Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Rojales, Spain
from
$495,320
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 107–123 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The residential complex has a common swimming pool with green spaces, a spa area (gym, sauna, jacuzzi), a children's area. Within walking distance there is a developed infrastructure: shops, a shopping center, a medical center, pharmacies, administrative offices, banks, a school, recreatio…
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$343,136
The year of construction 2026
2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Quesada Ciudad Quesada is a vibrant and well-established town on the Costa Blanca, known for its year-round amenities, international atmosphere, and close proximity to beautiful Mediterranean beaches. This lively area offers a wide range …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$373,181
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort. Known for its relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, the area offers coastal proxim…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
from
$290,324
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 78–79 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The residential complex has a common swimming pool with green spaces, a spa area (gym, sauna, jacuzzi), a children's area. Within walking distance there is a developed infrastructure: shops, a shopping center, a medical center, pharmacies, administrative offices, banks, a school, recreatio…
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$377,171
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort. Known for its relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, the area offers coastal proxim…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$484,095
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort. Known for its relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, the area offers coastal proxim…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$321,394
The year of construction 2026
2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Quesada Ciudad Quesada is a vibrant and well-established town on the Costa Blanca, known for its year-round amenities, international atmosphere, and close proximity to beautiful Mediterranean beaches. This lively area offers a wide range …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Spain
from
$336,687
The year of construction 2026
2- and 3-Bedroom Luxury Apartments with Communal Pool in Ciudad Quesada Alicante Nestled in the prestigious enclave of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, these exceptional residences offer an unparalleled blend of tranquility and sophistication. The area is renowned for its scenic beauty, vibrant inte…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Spain
from
$413,164
The year of construction 2026
2- and 3-Bedroom Luxury Apartments with Communal Pool in Ciudad Quesada Alicante Nestled in the prestigious enclave of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, these exceptional residences offer an unparalleled blend of tranquility and sophistication. The area is renowned for its scenic beauty, vibrant inte…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$486,445
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort. Known for its relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, the area offers coastal proxim…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Spain
from
$357,877
The year of construction 2026
2- and 3-Bedroom Luxury Apartments with Communal Pool in Ciudad Quesada Alicante Nestled in the prestigious enclave of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, these exceptional residences offer an unparalleled blend of tranquility and sophistication. The area is renowned for its scenic beauty, vibrant inte…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Spain
from
$363,764
The year of construction 2026
2- and 3-Bedroom Luxury Apartments with Communal Pool in Ciudad Quesada Alicante Nestled in the prestigious enclave of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, these exceptional residences offer an unparalleled blend of tranquility and sophistication. The area is renowned for its scenic beauty, vibrant inte…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$425,684
The year of construction 2025
2, 3 Bedroom Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada Located in the sought-after town of Ciudad Quesada, these flats offer a blend of tranquility and accessibility. The area is known for its vibrant community, scenic surroundings, and year-round amenities. Flats for sale in Rojal…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Residential complex AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Residential complex AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Residential complex AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Residential complex AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Residential complex AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Rojales, Spain
from
$406,622
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 94–137 m²
3 real estate properties 3
AREAbeach IV offers 30 exceptional homes, each with private plots, summer kitchens and swimming pools. Every detail has been carefully selected to guarantee high-quality finishes and an urbanization that takes maximum care of every aspect of your well-being
Agency
EspanaTour
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
from
$321,327
Finishing options Finished
Area 83–116 m²
4 real estate properties 4
For those seeking privacy or an enclave of tranquility, Euromarina luxury apartments are the perfect option. With a privileged location on Spain’s most stunning coastline, these properties offer more than just a home, but an invitation to live life to the fullest. The Costa Calida and Costa…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
83.0 – 90.0
348,281 – 368,217
Apartment 3 rooms
116.0
496,037
Agency
EspanaTour
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
from
$435,468
Finishing options Finished
Area 131–205 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Euromarina presents its select collection of luxury villas on the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida, architectural gems located in the most idyllic corners of the Mediterranean coast. Imagine waking up to the sound of the waves, sunbathing more than 300 days a year and having the freedom to c…
Agency
EspanaTour
