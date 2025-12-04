  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Costa del Sol Occidental
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Build Apartments in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

Marbella
14
Fuengirola
18
Estepona
8
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$794,629
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Show all Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$725,311
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Golf Views Homes with Energy Efficiency Rating "A" in a Privilege Area of Mijas This new development is located in Mijas, one of the most sought-after municipalities on the Costa del Sol. The region offers a diverse mix of traditional Spanish culture, modern amenities, and proximity to beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Show all Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$814,639
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Chic Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Spacious Terraces in a Gated Complex The apartments are located in the Costa del Sol region's popular residential area Fuengirola. With a wonderful climate, rich social amenities, a lively atmosphere, and natural beauty, Fuengirola attracts visitors …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
John TaylorJohn Taylor
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Show all Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$1,71M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Astonishing Views BREEAM Certified Apartments with Large Terraces in Fuengirola This project is located in the municipality of Fuengirola. Situated in the heart of the Costa del Sol, bustling and vibrant Fuengirola boasts beautiful sandy beaches, excellent amenities, and a lively year-round …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Show all Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Estepona, Spain
from
$481,577
The year of construction 2028
Modern Apartments by the Mediterranean in Estepona Estepona is one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol, known for its charming old town, lively marina and more than twenty kilometres of coastline with Blue Flag beaches. With a mild Mediterranean climate, golf courses, …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Show all Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Estepona, Spain
from
$523,867
The year of construction 2028
Modern Apartments by the Mediterranean in Estepona Estepona is one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol, known for its charming old town, lively marina and more than twenty kilometres of coastline with Blue Flag beaches. With a mild Mediterranean climate, golf courses, …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$587,437
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Show all Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spain
from
$465,005
The year of construction 2027
Properties in a Natural Location of Mijas Malaga This complex is in Mijas, in the neighborhood of Cerrado del Águila in Mijas is an elegant residential and golf resort set in rolling hills just a short distance from the Mediterranean coast. The centerpiece is a beautifully designed 9-hole go…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Show all Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$731,487
The year of construction 2027
Exclusive Apartments for Comfort, Elegance, and Year-Round Outdoor Living in Mijas Golf Costa del Sol Mijas Golf is a prestigious and well-established residential area on the Costa del Sol, known for its two renowned 18-hole courses: Los Lagos and Los Olivos. Surrounded by lush landscapes an…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Show all Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$366,704
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Golf Views Homes with Energy Efficiency Rating "A" in a Privilege Area of Mijas This new development is located in Mijas, one of the most sought-after municipalities on the Costa del Sol. The region offers a diverse mix of traditional Spanish culture, modern amenities, and proximity to beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Show all Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$935,896
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Prestigious Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola The apartments are in a prestigious project located in a prime area of Fuengirola between Benalmadena. The region has a right to fame to offer wide options of amenities. In addition, the sunny Mediterranean climate helps the area be an idea…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Show all Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$749,704
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Chic Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Spacious Terraces in a Gated Complex The apartments are located in the Costa del Sol region's popular residential area Fuengirola. With a wonderful climate, rich social amenities, a lively atmosphere, and natural beauty, Fuengirola attracts visitors …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$707,787
The year of construction 2029
Luxurious and Stylish Flats in Perfect Harmony in Marbella Marbella is one of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, known for its unique blend of Mediterranean lifestyle, cosmopolitan atmosphere, and natural beauty. With its year-round sunshine, renowned golf courses, fine dining, luxury …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$1,18M
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Show all Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$755,780
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Beachside Homes with Large Terraces and Seaview in a Residential Area of Estepona This new project is situated in Costa del Sol's municipality of Estepona, in southern Spain. Estepona is a charming municipality with over 20 kilometers of coastline, known for its picturesque old town, a mild …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Show all Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,24M
The year of construction 2028
Perfect Apartments and Penthouses with Great Communal Amenities in Benalmádena Torremuelle is a picturesque coastal area located in Benalmádena, on Spain's Costa del Sol. Known for its stunning sea views, peaceful residential atmosphere, and proximity to both beaches and natural parks, it of…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$665,134
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Show all Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$447,680
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Golf Views Homes with Energy Efficiency Rating "A" in a Privilege Area of Mijas This new development is located in Mijas, one of the most sought-after municipalities on the Costa del Sol. The region offers a diverse mix of traditional Spanish culture, modern amenities, and proximity to beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$853,490
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Show all Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$576,024
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Chic Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Spacious Terraces in a Gated Complex The apartments are located in the Costa del Sol region's popular residential area Fuengirola. With a wonderful climate, rich social amenities, a lively atmosphere, and natural beauty, Fuengirola attracts visitors …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$1,35M
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Show all Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$971,213
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Prestigious Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola The apartments are in a prestigious project located in a prime area of Fuengirola between Benalmadena. The region has a right to fame to offer wide options of amenities. In addition, the sunny Mediterranean climate helps the area be an idea…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Show all Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$692,393
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Prestigious Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola The apartments are in a prestigious project located in a prime area of Fuengirola between Benalmadena. The region has a right to fame to offer wide options of amenities. In addition, the sunny Mediterranean climate helps the area be an idea…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Show all Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$671,020
The year of construction 2027
Exclusive Apartments for Comfort, Elegance, and Year-Round Outdoor Living in Mijas Golf Costa del Sol Mijas Golf is a prestigious and well-established residential area on the Costa del Sol, known for its two renowned 18-hole courses: Los Lagos and Los Olivos. Surrounded by lush landscapes an…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Show all Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$847,604
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Beachside Homes with Large Terraces and Seaview in a Residential Area of Estepona This new project is situated in Costa del Sol's municipality of Estepona, in southern Spain. Estepona is a charming municipality with over 20 kilometers of coastline, known for its picturesque old town, a mild …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Show all Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Estepona, Spain
from
$594,500
The year of construction 2028
Modern Apartments by the Mediterranean in Estepona Estepona is one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol, known for its charming old town, lively marina and more than twenty kilometres of coastline with Blue Flag beaches. With a mild Mediterranean climate, golf courses, …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Show all Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Casares, Spain
from
$513,517
The year of construction 2027
New Residential Homes with Solariums and Terraces in Casares Costa Casares Costa is a charming coastal area in the municipality of Casares, blending Andalusian tradition with the Mediterranean lifestyle. Known for its sandy beaches, peaceful ambiance, and natural beauty, the region offers an…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Show all Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Casares, Spain
from
$858,573
The year of construction 2027
New Residential Homes with Solariums and Terraces in Casares Costa Casares Costa is a charming coastal area in the municipality of Casares, blending Andalusian tradition with the Mediterranean lifestyle. Known for its sandy beaches, peaceful ambiance, and natural beauty, the region offers an…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Show all Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$688,678
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Prestigious Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola The apartments are in a prestigious project located in a prime area of Fuengirola between Benalmadena. The region has a right to fame to offer wide options of amenities. In addition, the sunny Mediterranean climate helps the area be an idea…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Show all Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$437,269
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Golf Views Homes with Energy Efficiency Rating "A" in a Privilege Area of Mijas This new development is located in Mijas, one of the most sought-after municipalities on the Costa del Sol. The region offers a diverse mix of traditional Spanish culture, modern amenities, and proximity to beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Show all Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Marbella, Spain
from
$502,776
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 120–550 m²
5 real estate properties 5
New building residencial complex with amazing infrastructure like excellent 5 stars Hotel. First line of the sea.  Surrounded by picturesque scenery and golf courses.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Villa
500.0 – 550.0
1,92M – 3,49M
Agency
Marbella Company Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$927,869
The year of construction 2029
Luxurious and Stylish Flats in Perfect Harmony in Marbella Marbella is one of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, known for its unique blend of Mediterranean lifestyle, cosmopolitan atmosphere, and natural beauty. With its year-round sunshine, renowned golf courses, fine dining, luxury …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Show all Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,83M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Energy-Efficient Apartments in the Country Club in Benahavis Benahavis is a natural place that offers picturesque views between the famous Marbella, Ronda, and Estepona. The region is close to the beach approximately 7 km. The energy-efficient apartments are located in a respectful complex …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Show all Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$865,263
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex with Rich Amenities in Prestigious Location in Fuengirola The apartments are in Fuengirola, a tourist resort located between the other famous towns of Benalmadena and Mijas. Fuengirola is home to all amenities including bars, sports centers, nightclubs, and restaurants.…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Show all Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$552,750
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Chic Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Spacious Terraces in a Gated Complex The apartments are located in the Costa del Sol region's popular residential area Fuengirola. With a wonderful climate, rich social amenities, a lively atmosphere, and natural beauty, Fuengirola attracts visitors …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Show all Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$965,327
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Astonishing Views BREEAM Certified Apartments with Large Terraces in Fuengirola This project is located in the municipality of Fuengirola. Situated in the heart of the Costa del Sol, bustling and vibrant Fuengirola boasts beautiful sandy beaches, excellent amenities, and a lively year-round …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Show all Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$551,824
The year of construction 2027
Exclusive Apartments for Comfort, Elegance, and Year-Round Outdoor Living in Mijas Golf Costa del Sol Mijas Golf is a prestigious and well-established residential area on the Costa del Sol, known for its two renowned 18-hole courses: Los Lagos and Los Olivos. Surrounded by lush landscapes an…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$939,849
The year of construction 2029
Luxurious and Stylish Flats in Perfect Harmony in Marbella Marbella is one of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, known for its unique blend of Mediterranean lifestyle, cosmopolitan atmosphere, and natural beauty. With its year-round sunshine, renowned golf courses, fine dining, luxury …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Show all Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Casares, Spain
from
$678,493
The year of construction 2027
New Residential Homes with Solariums and Terraces in Casares Costa Casares Costa is a charming coastal area in the municipality of Casares, blending Andalusian tradition with the Mediterranean lifestyle. Known for its sandy beaches, peaceful ambiance, and natural beauty, the region offers an…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Show all Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spain
from
$719,286
The year of construction 2027
Properties in a Natural Location of Mijas Malaga This complex is in Mijas, in the neighborhood of Cerrado del Águila in Mijas is an elegant residential and golf resort set in rolling hills just a short distance from the Mediterranean coast. The centerpiece is a beautifully designed 9-hole go…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Show all Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$1,21M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Beachside Homes with Large Terraces and Seaview in a Residential Area of Estepona This new project is situated in Costa del Sol's municipality of Estepona, in southern Spain. Estepona is a charming municipality with over 20 kilometers of coastline, known for its picturesque old town, a mild …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Show all Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$1,04M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Chic Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Spacious Terraces in a Gated Complex The apartments are located in the Costa del Sol region's popular residential area Fuengirola. With a wonderful climate, rich social amenities, a lively atmosphere, and natural beauty, Fuengirola attracts visitors …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Show all Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Benahavis, Spain
from
$1,76M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Energy-Efficient Apartments in the Country Club in Benahavis Benahavis is a natural place that offers picturesque views between the famous Marbella, Ronda, and Estepona. The region is close to the beach approximately 7 km. The energy-efficient apartments are located in a respectful complex …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Show all Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$527,499
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Golf Views Homes with Energy Efficiency Rating "A" in a Privilege Area of Mijas This new development is located in Mijas, one of the most sought-after municipalities on the Costa del Sol. The region offers a diverse mix of traditional Spanish culture, modern amenities, and proximity to beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Show all Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Casares, Spain
from
$847,604
The year of construction 2027
New Residential Homes with Solariums and Terraces in Casares Costa Casares Costa is a charming coastal area in the municipality of Casares, blending Andalusian tradition with the Mediterranean lifestyle. Known for its sandy beaches, peaceful ambiance, and natural beauty, the region offers an…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Show all Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,24M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Energy-Efficient Apartments in the Country Club in Benahavis Benahavis is a natural place that offers picturesque views between the famous Marbella, Ronda, and Estepona. The region is close to the beach approximately 7 km. The energy-efficient apartments are located in a respectful complex …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$580,153
The year of construction 2029
Luxurious and Stylish Flats in Perfect Harmony in Marbella Marbella is one of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, known for its unique blend of Mediterranean lifestyle, cosmopolitan atmosphere, and natural beauty. With its year-round sunshine, renowned golf courses, fine dining, luxury …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Show all Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$1,08M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Astonishing Views BREEAM Certified Apartments with Large Terraces in Fuengirola This project is located in the municipality of Fuengirola. Situated in the heart of the Costa del Sol, bustling and vibrant Fuengirola boasts beautiful sandy beaches, excellent amenities, and a lively year-round …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$1,28M
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Show all Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$1,84M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex with Rich Amenities in Prestigious Location in Fuengirola The apartments are in Fuengirola, a tourist resort located between the other famous towns of Benalmadena and Mijas. Fuengirola is home to all amenities including bars, sports centers, nightclubs, and restaurants.…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Show all Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$1,43M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Beachside Homes with Large Terraces and Seaview in a Residential Area of Estepona This new project is situated in Costa del Sol's municipality of Estepona, in southern Spain. Estepona is a charming municipality with over 20 kilometers of coastline, known for its picturesque old town, a mild …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Marea by Missoni DarGlobal
Apartment building Marea by Missoni DarGlobal
Apartment building Marea by Missoni DarGlobal
Apartment building Marea by Missoni DarGlobal
Apartment building Marea by Missoni DarGlobal
Show all Apartment building Marea by Missoni DarGlobal
Apartment building Marea by Missoni DarGlobal
Casares, Spain
from
$1,13M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Located in the immediate vicinity of the Finca Cortesin Resort, Marea, interiors by Missoni, is designed around the Costa Del Sol. The breathtaking landscape of Sol, the fascinating Mediterranean Sea, and a world-class golf course. A luxury residential community in Finca Cortesin, offers a …
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Show all Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spain
from
$513,317
The year of construction 2027
Properties in a Natural Location of Mijas Malaga This complex is in Mijas, in the neighborhood of Cerrado del Águila in Mijas is an elegant residential and golf resort set in rolling hills just a short distance from the Mediterranean coast. The centerpiece is a beautifully designed 9-hole go…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Show all Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$847,604
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Astonishing Views BREEAM Certified Apartments with Large Terraces in Fuengirola This project is located in the municipality of Fuengirola. Situated in the heart of the Costa del Sol, bustling and vibrant Fuengirola boasts beautiful sandy beaches, excellent amenities, and a lively year-round …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Show all Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$634,208
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Prestigious Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola The apartments are in a prestigious project located in a prime area of Fuengirola between Benalmadena. The region has a right to fame to offer wide options of amenities. In addition, the sunny Mediterranean climate helps the area be an idea…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Show all Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$905,288
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Beachside Homes with Large Terraces and Seaview in a Residential Area of Estepona This new project is situated in Costa del Sol's municipality of Estepona, in southern Spain. Estepona is a charming municipality with over 20 kilometers of coastline, known for its picturesque old town, a mild …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Show all Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Casares, Spain
from
$523,973
The year of construction 2027
New Residential Homes with Solariums and Terraces in Casares Costa Casares Costa is a charming coastal area in the municipality of Casares, blending Andalusian tradition with the Mediterranean lifestyle. Known for its sandy beaches, peaceful ambiance, and natural beauty, the region offers an…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$974,554
The year of construction 2029
Luxurious and Stylish Flats in Perfect Harmony in Marbella Marbella is one of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, known for its unique blend of Mediterranean lifestyle, cosmopolitan atmosphere, and natural beauty. With its year-round sunshine, renowned golf courses, fine dining, luxury …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Show all Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$814,639
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Chic Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Spacious Terraces in a Gated Complex The apartments are located in the Costa del Sol region's popular residential area Fuengirola. With a wonderful climate, rich social amenities, a lively atmosphere, and natural beauty, Fuengirola attracts visitors …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Show all Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$394,467
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Golf Views Homes with Energy Efficiency Rating "A" in a Privilege Area of Mijas This new development is located in Mijas, one of the most sought-after municipalities on the Costa del Sol. The region offers a diverse mix of traditional Spanish culture, modern amenities, and proximity to beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$684,581
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Show all Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Apartment building Coastal Residential Homes with Solariums and Pool in Malaga
Casares, Spain
from
$608,785
The year of construction 2027
New Residential Homes with Solariums and Terraces in Casares Costa Casares Costa is a charming coastal area in the municipality of Casares, blending Andalusian tradition with the Mediterranean lifestyle. Known for its sandy beaches, peaceful ambiance, and natural beauty, the region offers an…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Show all Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$840,334
The year of construction 2028
Perfect Apartments and Penthouses with Great Communal Amenities in Benalmádena Torremuelle is a picturesque coastal area located in Benalmádena, on Spain's Costa del Sol. Known for its stunning sea views, peaceful residential atmosphere, and proximity to both beaches and natural parks, it of…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Show all Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,03M
The year of construction 2027
Properties in a Natural Location of Mijas Malaga This complex is in Mijas, in the neighborhood of Cerrado del Águila in Mijas is an elegant residential and golf resort set in rolling hills just a short distance from the Mediterranean coast. The centerpiece is a beautifully designed 9-hole go…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Show all Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spain
from
$613,900
The year of construction 2027
Properties in a Natural Location of Mijas Malaga This complex is in Mijas, in the neighborhood of Cerrado del Águila in Mijas is an elegant residential and golf resort set in rolling hills just a short distance from the Mediterranean coast. The centerpiece is a beautifully designed 9-hole go…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Show all Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$872,764
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Chic Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Spacious Terraces in a Gated Complex The apartments are located in the Costa del Sol region's popular residential area Fuengirola. With a wonderful climate, rich social amenities, a lively atmosphere, and natural beauty, Fuengirola attracts visitors …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go