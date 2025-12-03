  1. Realting.com
New Build Apartments in la Marina Alta, Spain

Denia
5
Calp
4
Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Calp, Spain
from
$857,253
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 18
Area 74–109 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Isea Views is two 18-storey towers in a luxury residential complex. The complex has an outdoor swimming pool with a swimming lane, a paddle court, petanque, table tennis, a putting green, a viewing platform over the salt flats and a children's play area. There is also a floor in one of the t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
74.0 – 109.0
1,04M – 1,92M
Agency
EspanaTour
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Calp, Spain
from
$514,100
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 17
Area 115–201 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Residential complex INFINIUM III is located in the prestigious Saladar district of Calpe, in close proximity to the famous Arenal Bol beach and the lively city center. This exceptional location provides residents with the opportunity to enjoy all the benefits of coastal living while having e…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
115.0 – 119.0
523,388 – 628,066
Apartment 4 rooms
201.0
1,02M
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$542,702
Newly-Built 1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with a Pool and Spa in El Verger, Alicante Nestled in the heart of the Marina Alta region, El Verger offers a serene blend of coastal charm and everyday convenience. Surrounded by natural beauty, this quiet town is located near the golden beaches of the …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Denia, Spain
from
$699,111
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Beachfront Apartments in a Private Complex in Denia Alicante These remarkable apartments in Dénia, a port city in the Alicante province of Spain, offer breathtaking sea views and direct access to the beach. Nestled along the front line of the magnificent Mediterranean coastline, in the Cost…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Denia, Spain
from
$287,860
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 52–112 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Caelus is the first project in the Talasa Utopian Village complex, which initially includes 51 apartments with one, two and three bedrooms. The Talasa Caelus buildings are designed as compact and efficient volumes, ensuring the optimum temperature in your home in both winter and summer. The …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
283,793
Apartment 2 rooms
79.0 – 80.0
337,295 – 451,277
Apartment 3 rooms
98.0 – 99.0
411,732 – 552,466
Townhouse
93.0 – 112.0
453,603 – 504,779
Agency
EspanaTour
Residential complex Edenia l
Residential complex Edenia l
Residential complex Edenia l
Residential complex Edenia l
Residential complex Edenia l
Residential complex Edenia l
Residential complex Edenia l
Denia, Spain
from
$266,049
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 63–140 m²
3 real estate properties 3
In Edenia every day will be filled with the light of the Mediterranean. Located just 200 meters from the beach, this residential complex in El Verhela allows you to enjoy the sea in a few steps, breathing in the tranquility of a natural and relaxed setting.The complex offers houses with 1, 2…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
63.0
267,510
Apartment 2 rooms
95.0
393,123
Apartment 3 rooms
140.0
486,170
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex Lagune Homes
Residential complex Lagune Homes
Residential complex Lagune Homes
Residential complex Lagune Homes
Residential complex Lagune Homes
Residential complex Lagune Homes
Calp, Spain
from
$423,948
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Area 94–113 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The Lagune Homes residential complex is located in Calpe, in close proximity to the Las Salinas Nature Reserve and just a few minutes walk from the famous La Fossa Beach, as well as a 10-minute walk from Arenal Beach. Two ten-storey buildings with original architecture offer new two- and thr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
94.0
433,831 – 488,496
Apartment 3 rooms
111.0 – 113.0
498,964 – 512,921
Agency
EspanaTour
Residential complex Vitania Home
Residential complex Vitania Home
Residential complex Vitania Home
Residential complex Vitania Home
Residential complex Vitania Home
Residential complex Vitania Home
Calp, Spain
from
$345,863
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 7
Discover an exclusive new project that rethinks the concept of luxury living on the Costa Blanca. Located in the heart of Calpe, this innovative complex offers the perfect combination of modern design, sustainability and comfort, created for those looking for an exceptional lifestyle.The pro…
Agency
EspanaTour
