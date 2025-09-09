Apartment in a new building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola

Prestigious Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola

The apartments are in a prestigious project located in a prime area of Fuengirola between Benalmadena. The region has a right to fame to offer wide options of amenities. In addition, the sunny Mediterranean climate helps the area be an ideal residential for people.

The complex is an advantageous location for daily needs within a short distance. In addition, a shopping center located in the region offered a pharmacy, market, and restaurant. The sea-view apartments for sale in Fuengirola are 5 minutes from the nearest beach and the train station that connects Malaga and Fuengirola. The apartments are also 10 minutes from the center of Fuengirola, 20 minutes from the center of Marbella, and 15 minutes driving distance of the Malaga International Airport.

The complex has a special design that integrates the communal areas to vegetation protect privacy. The common areas within the complex include a gym, business center, outdoor swimming pool, and solarium. Residents can also benefit from swimming pools, tennis courts, SPA with heated pool, sauna, jacuzzi, Turkish bath, and sports club with massage services.

There are various types of apartments depending on number of rooms. Stylishly designed apartments offer magnificent sea views from their large terraces. The spacious and bright apartments are equipped with air conditioning, electric underfloor heating in the bathrooms, a smart home system, and fully equipped kitchens. Concierge services are also available to residents, including maintenance and repair, event organization, interior design, rental management, and car rental services. Each apartment has a covered parking lot for 2 cars and a cellar. In addition, pre-installation of an electric vehicle charging unit will also be provided for the apartments.

AGP-00528