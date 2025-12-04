  1. Realting.com
New Build Apartments in Vega Baja del Segura, Spain

Torrevieja
11
Rojales
17
Orihuela
12
Guardamar del Segura
9
Apartment building Guarensa
Apartment building Guarensa
Apartment building Guarensa
Apartment building Guarensa
Apartment building Guarensa
Apartment building Guarensa
Orihuela, Spain
from
$372,562
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 4
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of the facility: August, October, November 2023   Playa Flamenca residential complex is located in the municipality of Oriuela Costa in the eponymous area of Playa Flamenca.   The complex consis…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$271,510
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 73–101 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Residencial "La Isla III"  is an urban complex consisting of 44 semi-detached apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms. The complex has a large communal garden, a communal swimming pool. The residential complex is located close to all types of services and about 500 meters from the beach of Los Loco…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
73.0 – 80.0
320,081 – 330,549
Apartment 3 rooms
81.0 – 101.0
330,549 – 375,095
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$493,259
The year of construction 2026
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Elegant Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Playa Flamenca Situated within walking distance of the beach, this contemporary community provides convenient access to extensive daily amenities in the coastal town. Notably, a lively weekly Saturday market is held o…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$273,515
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
A Premium Location, with private community and apartments built with comfort in mind.  Incomparable state-of-the-art and contemporary wave-like façade with elegant balconies-terraces.  Luxury apartments with high finishing that bring attentions to every detail and makes your Spanish Dream…
Agency
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$462,651
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort. Known for its relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, the area offers coastal proxim…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Spain
from
$357,877
The year of construction 2026
2- and 3-Bedroom Luxury Apartments with Communal Pool in Ciudad Quesada Alicante Nestled in the prestigious enclave of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, these exceptional residences offer an unparalleled blend of tranquility and sophistication. The area is renowned for its scenic beauty, vibrant inte…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$312,672
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Apartments with a Pool Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela, Alicante These newly constructed apartments are situated in Orihuela, a city in the southern region of the Valencian Community, within the province of Alicante. Alicante is the second most populous province in the Valencian…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$343,136
The year of construction 2026
2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Quesada Ciudad Quesada is a vibrant and well-established town on the Costa Blanca, known for its year-round amenities, international atmosphere, and close proximity to beautiful Mediterranean beaches. This lively area offers a wide range …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$333,475
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Callosa de Segura, Spain
from
$270,553
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 76–87 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The complex is located in Orihuela Costa - a picturesque resort area, part of the Spanish Costa Blanca coast. Here you can enjoy the original Mediterranean landscape - valleys, mountain pine and oak groves, meadows, saturated with the aromas of various fragrant plants. The surrounding salt l…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
76.0
302,402
House
87.0
406,964
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$466,592
The year of construction 2026
3-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views Near Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada These stylish and modern apartments are part of a premium coastal development just steps from the golden sands of Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada, one of southern Costa Blanca's most sought-after beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
La Mata, Spain
from
$314,172
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Area 84–113 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Residential complex of closed type Eden Beach with 3 swimming pools for adults and children, green and sports areas, playground, parking.The price includes:fully equipped bathrooms,built-in wardrobes throughout the house,air conditioning,furnished and equipped kitchen equipment,Authorized bl…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
84.0
331,479
Apartment 3 rooms
101.0 – 113.0
616,435 – 674,590
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$324,915
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Aguas Nuevas Torrevieja Located in the prestigious Aguas Nuevas neighborhood of Torrevieja, these modern apartments offer an ideal combination of comfort and proximity to the sea. The area is renowned for its year-round amenities, stunnin…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$479,456
The year of construction 2026
3-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views Near Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada These stylish and modern apartments are part of a premium coastal development just steps from the golden sands of Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada, one of southern Costa Blanca's most sought-after beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
from
$290,324
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 78–79 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The residential complex has a common swimming pool with green spaces, a spa area (gym, sauna, jacuzzi), a children's area. Within walking distance there is a developed infrastructure: shops, a shopping center, a medical center, pharmacies, administrative offices, banks, a school, recreatio…
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$261,340
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$373,181
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort. Known for its relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, the area offers coastal proxim…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Amanecer
Apartment building Amanecer
Apartment building Amanecer
Apartment building Amanecer
Apartment building Amanecer
Apartment building Amanecer
Orihuela, Spain
from
$209,982
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
Got that terrace feeling?  AMANECER X integrates luxury and functionality in an inspiring concept, characterized by shapes, use of high quality materials, with different textures and excellent finished. Located at Orihuela Costa, a very peaceful area, surrounding by groves and wooded a…
Agency
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Orihuela, Spain
from
$293,080
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 92–110 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The Ciñuelica complex consists of four apartment buildings, with a total of 64 apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and 14 bungalows with 3 bedrooms. The residential complex is built with common areas including 3 swimming pools, 2 jacuzzis, as well as a sports and children's area, where you ca…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
92.0
383,818
Apartment 3 rooms
94.0
452,440
Bungalow
110.0
383,818
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$268,435
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
from
$270,450
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Salinas Views in San Miguel San Miguel de Salinas is a charming inland town located in the province of Alicante. Known for its traditional Spanish character and proximity to both countryside and coast, it offers a peaceful yet well-connected lifestyle. …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$594,500
The year of construction 2026
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Elegant Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Playa Flamenca Situated within walking distance of the beach, this contemporary community provides convenient access to extensive daily amenities in the coastal town. Notably, a lively weekly Saturday market is held o…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Callosa de Segura, Spain
from
$239,562
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 75–77 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Apartments with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. A few meters from all our services: supermarket, restaurants, pharmacy, corte for Padl Tennis, English Bowling, Golf Field ... The finish of the highest quality. a large public zone with a pool.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
75.0 – 77.0
267,393 – 337,178
Agency
EspanaTour
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
from
$312,832
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 88–102 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Modern residential complex located in Mil Plumeras, perfectly integrated into a privileged environment, just 750 meters from one of the best beaches of the Mediterranean. The first phase consists of 24 high-quality apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and 12 bungalows with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
88.0
359,393 – 464,071
Apartment 3 rooms
102.0
378,003 – 436,157
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$300,959
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 67–89 m²
9 real estate properties 9
The building consists of 12 apartments. The common swimming pool is on the roof of the building
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
67.0 – 77.0
231,454 – 359,393
Apartment 3 rooms
78.0 – 89.0
324,501 – 452,440
Agency
EspanaTour
Residential complex Amaneser X
Residential complex Amaneser X
Residential complex Amaneser X
Residential complex Amaneser X
Residential complex Amaneser X
Callosa de Segura, Spain
from
$276,572
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 75–76 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The residential complex Amanecer X consists of 108 apartments with large terraces. 108 apartments with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 8 blocks divided into ground floor, first floor, first floor and penthouses with private terrace-solarium. Each with its own individual elevator
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
75.0 – 76.0
316,359 – 382,655
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Spain
from
$363,764
The year of construction 2026
2- and 3-Bedroom Luxury Apartments with Communal Pool in Ciudad Quesada Alicante Nestled in the prestigious enclave of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, these exceptional residences offer an unparalleled blend of tranquility and sophistication. The area is renowned for its scenic beauty, vibrant inte…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$368,472
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort. Known for its relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, the area offers coastal proxim…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$335,391
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
Area 146 m²
1 real estate property 1
Ocean Dream by TM is located in a privileged area of ​​Punta Prima: next to the protected natural area of ​​Lo Ferris, just 300 meters from the beach of Cala Piteras and only 5 minutes from Torrevieja. The urbanization will have a total of 36 houses with 2 and 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and ext…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
146.0
479,191
Agency
EspanaTour
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$250,597
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 78–179 m²
9 real estate properties 9
The Lagoons Village by TM residential complex is located in a privileged natural environment - between the La Mata Natural Park and the Pink Lagoon of Torrevieja. Laguna Rosa will consist of 240 houses of different types, such as apartments, bungalows, duplexes and detached villas with 1, 2 …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
78.0
266,347
Apartment 2 rooms
98.0 – 149.0
309,381 – 365,209
Apartment 3 rooms
129.0 – 179.0
376,840 – 440,809
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
from
$323,738
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Salinas Views in San Miguel San Miguel de Salinas is a charming inland town located in the province of Alicante. Known for its traditional Spanish character and proximity to both countryside and coast, it offers a peaceful yet well-connected lifestyle. …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Orihuela, Spain
from
$311,136
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 72–121 m²
5 real estate properties 5
The complex is located in Orihuela Costa - a picturesque resort area, part of the Spanish Costa Blanca coast. Here you can enjoy the original Mediterranean landscape - valleys, mountain pine and oak groves, meadows, saturated with the aromas of various fragrant plants. The surrounding salt l…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0
348,809
Apartment 3 rooms
82.0 – 84.0
343,110 – 383,818
House
121.0
668,774
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$292,086
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Riomar Healthy Living
Residential complex Riomar Healthy Living
Residential complex Riomar Healthy Living
Residential complex Riomar Healthy Living
Residential complex Riomar Healthy Living
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
from
$170,777
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 69–98 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Residencial Riomar is a gated community with 46 1 and 2 bedroom medical apartments, with basement parking, distributed in a block with a basement and 2 floors. If you have any mobility limitations, you don’t have to worry, as Riomar Healthy Living will have almost every possible adaptation t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
69.0 – 98.0
182,604 – 211,682
Agency
EspanaTour
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$484,947
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
Area 72–106 m²
2 real estate properties 2
New complex in Punta Prima, Alicante, by the sea, with houses with 2 or 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and large terraces. The common areas will have swimming pools, a children's playground and large gardens. With sea views, on the first line or a few meters from the beach. Video surveillance in en…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0
522,225
Apartment 3 rooms
106.0
667,611
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$400,258
The year of construction 2026
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Elegant Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Playa Flamenca Situated within walking distance of the beach, this contemporary community provides convenient access to extensive daily amenities in the coastal town. Notably, a lively weekly Saturday market is held o…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$347,414
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Apartments with a Pool Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela, Alicante These newly constructed apartments are situated in Orihuela, a city in the southern region of the Valencian Community, within the province of Alicante. Alicante is the second most populous province in the Valencian…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$726,716
The year of construction 2027
2 Bedroom Beachfront Apartments with Sea Views in Pilar de la Horadada Mil Palmeras, on the southern Costa Blanca, is a sought-after coastal destination known for its fine sandy beaches, Mediterranean climate, and vibrant lifestyle. The area offers a wide selection of restaurants, beach bars…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$466,182
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort. Known for its relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, the area offers coastal proxim…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
from
$338,468
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Salinas Views in San Miguel San Miguel de Salinas is a charming inland town located in the province of Alicante. Known for its traditional Spanish character and proximity to both countryside and coast, it offers a peaceful yet well-connected lifestyle. …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building KASIA V
Apartment building KASIA V
Apartment building KASIA V
Apartment building KASIA V
Apartment building KASIA V
Apartment building KASIA V
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$389,523
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Area 85 m²
1 real estate property 1
A new real estate icon is being created in Torrevieja, the pearl of the Costa Blanca: Kasia V, the latest residential project. This five-storey residential complex of 34 apartments redefines the concept of luxury and comfort in the city centre. Kasia V is majestically located in the heart …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
85.0
382,655
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$394,371
The year of construction 2026
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Elegant Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Playa Flamenca Situated within walking distance of the beach, this contemporary community provides convenient access to extensive daily amenities in the coastal town. Notably, a lively weekly Saturday market is held o…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Spain
from
$336,687
The year of construction 2026
2- and 3-Bedroom Luxury Apartments with Communal Pool in Ciudad Quesada Alicante Nestled in the prestigious enclave of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, these exceptional residences offer an unparalleled blend of tranquility and sophistication. The area is renowned for its scenic beauty, vibrant inte…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$274,348
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
from
$435,468
Finishing options Finished
Area 131–205 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Euromarina presents its select collection of luxury villas on the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida, architectural gems located in the most idyllic corners of the Mediterranean coast. Imagine waking up to the sound of the waves, sunbathing more than 300 days a year and having the freedom to c…
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$337,864
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Aguas Nuevas Torrevieja Located in the prestigious Aguas Nuevas neighborhood of Torrevieja, these modern apartments offer an ideal combination of comfort and proximity to the sea. The area is renowned for its year-round amenities, stunnin…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$425,684
The year of construction 2025
2, 3 Bedroom Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada Located in the sought-after town of Ciudad Quesada, these flats offer a blend of tranquility and accessibility. The area is known for its vibrant community, scenic surroundings, and year-round amenities. Flats for sale in Rojal…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$292,086
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Rojales, Spain
from
$495,320
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 107–123 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The residential complex has a common swimming pool with green spaces, a spa area (gym, sauna, jacuzzi), a children's area. Within walking distance there is a developed infrastructure: shops, a shopping center, a medical center, pharmacies, administrative offices, banks, a school, recreatio…
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$277,931
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Apartments with a Pool Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela, Alicante These newly constructed apartments are situated in Orihuela, a city in the southern region of the Valencian Community, within the province of Alicante. Alicante is the second most populous province in the Valencian…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
from
$412,030
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Salinas Views in San Miguel San Miguel de Salinas is a charming inland town located in the province of Alicante. Known for its traditional Spanish character and proximity to both countryside and coast, it offers a peaceful yet well-connected lifestyle. …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$262,315
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 79 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Gated community with swimming pool, green area, year-round spa. On site there is a co-working space, smart post office, 24-hour coffee shop, charging for electric cars and scooters, and a children's playground. High-speed fiber-optic internet. Near the complex there is everything you need …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
79.0
293,098 – 315,196
Agency
EspanaTour
Residential complex Residencial Moma II
Residential complex Residencial Moma II
Residential complex Residencial Moma II
Residential complex Residencial Moma II
Residential complex Residencial Moma II
Residential complex Residencial Moma II
Residential complex Residencial Moma II
Benijofar, Spain
from
$267,071
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 117–218 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The homes in Residencial Moma II have two, three or four bedrooms and a built-up area of ​​97 m2, complemented by spacious terraces of 20 m2. Residents will have access to a communal swimming pool, the possibility of a garage and a modern American kitchen. The south-west orientation provides…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
218.0
467,560
Apartment 3 rooms
117.0 – 154.0
329,153 – 393,123
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$631,479
The year of construction 2026
3-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views Near Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada These stylish and modern apartments are part of a premium coastal development just steps from the golden sands of Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada, one of southern Costa Blanca's most sought-after beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$480,570
The year of construction 2027
2 Bedroom Beachfront Apartments with Sea Views in Pilar de la Horadada Mil Palmeras, on the southern Costa Blanca, is a sought-after coastal destination known for its fine sandy beaches, Mediterranean climate, and vibrant lifestyle. The area offers a wide selection of restaurants, beach bars…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Residential complex AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Residential complex AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Residential complex AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Residential complex AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Residential complex AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Rojales, Spain
from
$406,622
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 94–137 m²
3 real estate properties 3
AREAbeach IV offers 30 exceptional homes, each with private plots, summer kitchens and swimming pools. Every detail has been carefully selected to guarantee high-quality finishes and an urbanization that takes maximum care of every aspect of your well-being
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Navale Residencial
Apartment building Navale Residencial
Apartment building Navale Residencial
Apartment building Navale Residencial
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$269,826
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
Area 96 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Navale Residencial is an oasis of tranquility opposite the spectacular Las Dunas Natural Park and the sea. This modern 10-storey residential complex offers 18 apartments plus 2 penthouses with common areas and direct sea views from the upper floors. Public spaces are designed to provide the …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
96.0
301,239 – 626,903
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$467,360
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort. Known for its relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, the area offers coastal proxim…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex VALONIA RESORT
Residential complex VALONIA RESORT
Residential complex VALONIA RESORT
Residential complex VALONIA RESORT
Residential complex VALONIA RESORT
Residential complex VALONIA RESORT
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$344,228
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
Area 71–89 m²
2 real estate properties 2
This residential area will offer you 2 or 3 bedroom homes in a modern building. The communal areas will include 3 swimming pools, a gym, a paddle court and large gardens
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
71.0 – 89.0
412,895 – 423,363
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$321,394
The year of construction 2026
2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Quesada Ciudad Quesada is a vibrant and well-established town on the Costa Blanca, known for its year-round amenities, international atmosphere, and close proximity to beautiful Mediterranean beaches. This lively area offers a wide range …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$427,825
The year of construction 2027
2 Bedroom Beachfront Apartments with Sea Views in Pilar de la Horadada Mil Palmeras, on the southern Costa Blanca, is a sought-after coastal destination known for its fine sandy beaches, Mediterranean climate, and vibrant lifestyle. The area offers a wide selection of restaurants, beach bars…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
from
$277,355
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Salinas Views in San Miguel San Miguel de Salinas is a charming inland town located in the province of Alicante. Known for its traditional Spanish character and proximity to both countryside and coast, it offers a peaceful yet well-connected lifestyle. …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Spain
from
$413,164
The year of construction 2026
2- and 3-Bedroom Luxury Apartments with Communal Pool in Ciudad Quesada Alicante Nestled in the prestigious enclave of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, these exceptional residences offer an unparalleled blend of tranquility and sophistication. The area is renowned for its scenic beauty, vibrant inte…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Nalia Resort
Residential complex Nalia Resort
Residential complex Nalia Resort
Residential complex Nalia Resort
Residential complex Nalia Resort
Residential complex Nalia Resort
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$292,697
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 131 m²
1 real estate property 1
Nalia Resort - luxury in Torrevieja. Torrevieja is one of the number one tourist cities on the Costa Blanca thanks to its beaches and natural parks such as Laguna Rosa. For this reason, Immosol, as a developer, has one of its star projects in this city of Alicante. Luxury bungalows have 2 …
Agency
EspanaTour
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
from
$321,327
Finishing options Finished
Area 83–116 m²
4 real estate properties 4
For those seeking privacy or an enclave of tranquility, Euromarina luxury apartments are the perfect option. With a privileged location on Spain’s most stunning coastline, these properties offer more than just a home, but an invitation to live life to the fullest. The Costa Calida and Costa…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
83.0 – 90.0
345,436 – 365,209
Apartment 3 rooms
116.0
491,985
Agency
EspanaTour
