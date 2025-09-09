  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Fuengirola
  4. Apartment in a new building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces

Apartment in a new building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces

Fuengirola, Spain
from
$676,906
;
23
Leave a request
ID: 27939
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Fuengirola

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Chic Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Spacious Terraces in a Gated Complex

The apartments are located in the Costa del Sol region's popular residential area Fuengirola. With a wonderful climate, rich social amenities, a lively atmosphere, and natural beauty, Fuengirola attracts visitors all year long.

The residential complex has a prime location near Fuengirola and Benalmadena towns. The area offers all the ideal conditions to settle with something for people of all age groups. The area is popular among investors who want to buy a holiday home in Costa del Sol as well. The apartments in Fuengirola, Málaga are located within a 5-minute driving distance from the beach, a 10-minute driving distance of Fuengirola City Center, a 15-minute driving distance of Málaga International Airport, and a 20-minute driving distance to Marbella City Center.

The gated complex offers modern architecture along with a tasteful design. The project gives prime importance to the security and privacy of the residents. The complex has a beautifully landscaped garden, gym, co-working space, outdoor swimming pool, sunbathing space, SPA, indoor heated pool, sauna, jacuzzi, and Turkish bath.

The spacious apartments in the complex are situated in various 3-storey blocks. The terraces of the apartments have wonderful sea views. The interior spaces in the apartments are equipped with A/Cs, floor heating systems in the bathrooms, smart home systems, and equipped kitchens. The apartments are designed with an open-plan concept and offer maximum usage spaces. The project offered concierge service membership for a fully-comfortable lifestyle. The residents will get maintenance, designing, transferring, car renting, and event management services all they want.


AGP-00732

Location on the map

Fuengirola, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Scenic View Apartments in a Boutique Development in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$529,753
Residential complex Halar
Alicante, Spain
from
$338,345
Residential complex Finestrat Paradise Resort
Finestrat, Spain
from
$397,514
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$447,347
Residential complex Allonbay Alba
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$916,019
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$676,906
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Show all Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Orihuela, Spain
from
$414,384
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
2, 3-Bedroom Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Costa Blanca Nestled in the elevated part of Dehesa de Campoamor, in close proximity to the marina and the renowned beaches of Cala de Campoamor and Platja de La Glea, this residential complex presents a charming Mediterranean escape with ki…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Show all Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$729,881
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Golf Views Homes with Energy Efficiency Rating "A" in a Privilege Area of Mijas This new development is located in Mijas, one of the most sought-after municipalities on the Costa del Sol. The region offers a diverse mix of traditional Spanish culture, modern amenities, and proximity to beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Show all Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$818,174
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Chic Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Spacious Terraces in a Gated Complex The apartments are located in the Costa del Sol region's popular residential area Fuengirola. With a wonderful climate, rich social amenities, a lively atmosphere, and natural beauty, Fuengirola attracts visitors …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications