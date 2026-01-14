  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in a new building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga

Apartment in a new building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga

Estepona, Spain
$522,788
ID: 33200
Last update: 23/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Modern Apartments by the Mediterranean in Estepona

Estepona is one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol, known for its charming old town, lively marina and more than twenty kilometres of coastline with Blue Flag beaches. With a mild Mediterranean climate, golf courses, and a wide choice of restaurants and leisure options, the town combines Andalusian authenticity with a modern lifestyle.

From apartments for sale in Estepona, Malaga, the beach is only 1.2 kilometres away, while Puerto Banús can be reached in about 18 kilometres and Marbella in 28 kilometres. The international airport of Málaga is around 83 kilometres, offering convenient connections to major European cities.

The development stands out for its elegant communal spaces designed in a resort style. Landscaped gardens surround the residential buildings, creating a calm atmosphere. A panoramic rooftop swimming pool provides spectacular sea views, while residents can also enjoy spa and wellness facilities, a gym, underground parking, storage rooms and other practical comforts.

Inside, the homes have been designed with a contemporary style that balances comfort and functionality. Open-plan layouts connect living rooms and kitchens with large windows that fill the interiors with natural light. Spacious terraces extend the living space outdoors, offering both sea and mountain views. High-quality finishes and a thoughtful distribution of rooms ensure that every apartment provides an inviting and relaxing atmosphere throughout the year.


AGP-01009

Estepona, Spain
You are viewing
Estepona, Spain
$522,788
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
