Apartment in a new building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella

Marbella, Spain
from
$665,134
21
ID: 27592
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    2027

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara

San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to the sea create a relaxed coastal atmosphere while still being clos to Marbella’s most prestigious destinations. With a year-round community spirit, excellent gastronomy, and easy connections, the area offers an ideal lifestyle.

From the apartments for sale in Marbella Malaga, the daily amenities are within easy reach; the beach is less than 1 km, Puerto Banús is just under 3 km, Marbella town is about 9 km, and Málaga International Airport is only 48 km.

The exterior of the development is designed to promote well-being and social connection. It features a panoramic rooftop infinity pool with breathtaking views, a tranquil garden-level pool, and Mediterranean-style landscaped gardens framing the communal areas. Every detail, from the spacious sun terraces to the elegant reception and concierge areas, emphasizes relaxation, community, and contemporary coastal living.

The interiors of the apartments are distinguished by their modern, functional, and sophisticated design. Spacious open layouts, abundant natural light, and seamless integration between indoor and outdoor areas create a fresh and inviting atmosphere. Each apartment is thoughtfully planned to maximize comfort, combining clean lines with elegant finishes for a perfect balance of style and practicality.


Location on the map

Marbella, Spain
