  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Fuengirola
  4. Apartment in a new building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola

Apartment in a new building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola

Fuengirola, Spain
from
$700,451
;
23
Leave a request
ID: 27931
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Fuengirola

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Prestigious Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola

The apartments are in a prestigious project located in a prime area of Fuengirola between Benalmadena. The region has a right to fame to offer wide options of amenities. In addition, the sunny Mediterranean climate helps the area be an ideal residential for people.

The complex is an advantageous location for daily needs within a short distance. In addition, a shopping center located in the region offered a pharmacy, market, and restaurant. The sea-view apartments for sale in Fuengirola are 5 minutes from the nearest beach and the train station that connects Malaga and Fuengirola. The apartments are also 10 minutes from the center of Fuengirola, 20 minutes from the center of Marbella, and 15 minutes driving distance of the Malaga International Airport.

The complex has a special design that integrates the communal areas to vegetation protect privacy. The common areas within the complex include a gym, business center, outdoor swimming pool, and solarium. Residents can also benefit from swimming pools, tennis courts, SPA with heated pool, sauna, jacuzzi, Turkish bath, and sports club with massage services.

There are various types of apartments depending on number of rooms. Stylishly designed apartments offer magnificent sea views from their large terraces. The spacious and bright apartments are equipped with air conditioning, electric underfloor heating in the bathrooms, a smart home system, and fully equipped kitchens. Concierge services are also available to residents, including maintenance and repair, event organization, interior design, rental management, and car rental services. Each apartment has a covered parking lot for 2 cars and a cellar. In addition, pre-installation of an electric vehicle charging unit will also be provided for the apartments.


AGP-00528

Location on the map

Fuengirola, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Nature-Inspired Homes in Prime Location in Barcelona
Montcada i Reixac, Spain
from
$465,005
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Malaga, Spain
from
$1,40M
Apartment building Nature-Inspired Homes in Prime Location in Barcelona
Montcada i Reixac, Spain
from
$362,586
Residential complex VALONIA RESORT
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$344,228
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Denia, Spain
from
$417,916
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$700,451
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Show all Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Denia, Spain
from
$523,867
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Beachfront Apartments in a Private Complex in Denia Alicante These remarkable apartments in Dénia, a port city in the Alicante province of Spain, offer breathtaking sea views and direct access to the beach. Nestled along the front line of the magnificent Mediterranean coastline, in the Cost…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Show all Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Santa Pola, Spain
from
$314,980
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
BAHIA Bungalows, beauty and functionality to enjoy every day’;s life, with all the comfort.  Because you deserve it. Prices under construction and turnkey for June 2023. Gran Alacant is an area located in the Cape of Santa Pola.  You could say that it is the Mediterranean in its purest…
Agency
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
Leave a request
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Show all Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$818,174
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Chic Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Spacious Terraces in a Gated Complex The apartments are located in the Costa del Sol region's popular residential area Fuengirola. With a wonderful climate, rich social amenities, a lively atmosphere, and natural beauty, Fuengirola attracts visitors …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications