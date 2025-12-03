  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Platja dAro
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Build Apartments in Platja dAro, Spain

Torrevieja
11
Marbella
14
Benidorm
4
Alicante
1
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Residential complex Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Residential complex Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Residential complex Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Residential complex Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Show all Residential complex Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Residential complex Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Platja dAro, Spain
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Agency
Scat Realty
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
On the map
Realting.com
Go