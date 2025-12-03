  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Alacant Alicante
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Build Apartments in Alacant Alicante, Spain

Torrevieja
11
Benidorm
4
Alicante
1
Vega Baja del Segura
65
Apartment building Guarensa
Apartment building Guarensa
Apartment building Guarensa
Apartment building Guarensa
Apartment building Guarensa
Apartment building Guarensa
Orihuela, Spain
from
$372,562
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 4
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of the facility: August, October, November 2023   Playa Flamenca residential complex is located in the municipality of Oriuela Costa in the eponymous area of Playa Flamenca.   The complex consists of 135 apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and large terraces.
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$416,411
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Monforte del Cid Located in the tranquil inland town of Monforte del Cid, these apartments are part of a thoughtfully planned residential complex surrounded by nature and modern conveniences. Known for its peaceful ambiance and proximity to Alicante, Monforte del Cid offers a perfect balance of rural charm and urban accessibility.
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$328,578
The year of construction 2026
3 Bedroom Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid The apartments are situated meters from the golf course in Monforte del Cid, Monforte del Cid is a small town located in the province of Alicante, in the Valencian Community of Spain. The town has a rich history that dates back to ancient times.
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$271,510
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 73–101 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Residencial "La Isla III"  is an urban complex consisting of 44 semi-detached apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms. The complex has a large communal garden, a communal swimming pool. The residential complex is located close to all types of services and about 500 meters from the beach of Los Locos.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
73.0 – 80.0
320,081 – 330,549
Apartment 3 rooms
81.0 – 101.0
330,549 – 375,095
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$493,259
The year of construction 2026
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Elegant Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Playa Flamenca Situated within walking distance of the beach, this contemporary community provides convenient access to extensive daily amenities in the coastal town.
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$273,515
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 5
A Premium Location, with private community and apartments built with comfort in mind.  Incomparable state-of-the-art and contemporary wave-like façade with elegant balconies-terraces.  Luxury apartments with high finishing that bring attentions to every detail and makes your Spanish Dream come true.
Agency
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Residential complex Isea Views
Calp, Spain
from
$857,253
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 18
Area 74–109 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Isea Views is two 18-storey towers in a luxury residential complex. The complex has an outdoor swimming pool with a swimming lane, a paddle court, petanque, table tennis, a putting green, a viewing platform over the salt flats and a children's play area.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
74.0 – 109.0
1,04M – 1,92M
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
La Nucia, Spain
from
$481,227
The year of construction 2027
2 and 3 Bedroom Homes in La Nucia Near Benidorm and Altea The properties are located in La Nucia, a tranquil town on the Costa Blanca in the Alicante province. Nestled in a scenic natural environment, the area is close to the renowned Ciudad Deportiva, which offers top-tier sports facilities.
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$462,651
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort.
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Spain
from
$357,877
The year of construction 2026
2- and 3-Bedroom Luxury Apartments with Communal Pool in Ciudad Quesada Alicante Nestled in the prestigious enclave of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, these exceptional residences offer an unparalleled blend of tranquility and sophistication.
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$312,672
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Apartments with a Pool Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela, Alicante These newly constructed apartments are situated in Orihuela, a city in the southern region of the Valencian Community, within the province of Alicante.
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
La Nucia, Spain
from
$461,561
The year of construction 2027
2 and 3 Bedroom Homes in La Nucia Near Benidorm and Altea The properties are located in La Nucia, a tranquil town on the Costa Blanca in the Alicante province. Nestled in a scenic natural environment, the area is close to the renowned Ciudad Deportiva, which offers top-tier sports facilities…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$343,136
The year of construction 2026
2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Quesada Ciudad Quesada is a vibrant and well-established town on the Costa Blanca, known for its year-round amenities, international atmosphere, and close proximity to beautiful Mediterranean beaches.
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$510,250
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Monforte del Cid Located in the tranquil inland town of Monforte del Cid, these apartments are part of a thoughtfully planned residential complex surrounded by nature and modern conveniences. Known for its peaceful ambiance and prox…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Calp, Spain
from
$514,100
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 17
Area 115–201 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Residential complex INFINIUM III is located in the prestigious Saladar district of Calpe, in close proximity to the famous Arenal Bol beach and the lively city center.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
115.0 – 119.0
523,388 – 628,066
Apartment 4 rooms
201.0
1,02M
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$333,475
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex.
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Santa Pola, Spain
from
$314,980
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
BAHIA Bungalows, beauty and functionality to enjoy every day's life, with all the comfort.  Because you deserve it. Prices under construction and turnkey for June 2023. Gran Alacant is an area located in the Cape of Santa Pola.
Agency
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Callosa de Segura, Spain
from
$270,553
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 76–87 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The complex is located in Orihuela Costa - a picturesque resort area, part of the Spanish Costa Blanca coast. Here you can enjoy the original Mediterranean landscape - valleys, mountain pine and oak groves, meadows, saturated with the aromas of various fragrant plants.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
76.0
302,402
House
87.0
406,964
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$466,592
The year of construction 2026
3-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views Near Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada These stylish and modern apartments are part of a premium coastal development just steps from the golden sands of Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada.
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
Residential complex Eden Beach
La Mata, Spain
from
$314,172
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Area 84–113 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Residential complex of closed type Eden Beach with 3 swimming pools for adults and children, green and sports areas, playground, parking.The price includes:fully equipped bathrooms,built-in wardrobes throughout the house,air conditioning,furnished and equipped kitchen equipment.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
84.0
331,479
Apartment 3 rooms
101.0 – 113.0
616,435 – 674,590
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$542,702
Newly-Built 1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with a Pool and Spa in El Verger, Alicante Nestled in the heart of the Marina Alta region, El Verger offers a serene blend of coastal charm and everyday convenience.
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$324,915
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Aguas Nuevas Torrevieja Located in the prestigious Aguas Nuevas neighborhood of Torrevieja, these modern apartments offer an ideal combination of comfort and proximity to the sea.
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Denia, Spain
from
$699,111
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Beachfront Apartments in a Private Complex in Denia Alicante These remarkable apartments in Dénia, a port city in the Alicante province of Spain, offer breathtaking sea views and direct access to the beach.
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex SeaView 6
Residential complex SeaView 6
Residential complex SeaView 6
Residential complex SeaView 6
Residential complex SeaView 6
Residential complex SeaView 6
Finestrat, Spain
from
$518,032
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 109–136 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The residential complex SEAVIEW 6, located in the prestigious area of the Costa Blanca, offers a unique combination of natural beauty and urban comfort. Surrounded by mountains and with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea, the complex provides a tranquil atmosphere.
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$479,456
The year of construction 2026
3-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views Near Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada These stylish and modern apartments are part of a premium coastal development just steps from the golden sands of Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada, one of southern Costa Blanca's most sought-after beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
from
$290,324
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 78–79 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The residential complex has a common swimming pool with green spaces, a spa area (gym, sauna, jacuzzi), a children's area. Within walking distance there is a developed infrastructure: shops, a shopping center, a medical center, pharmacies, administrative offices, banks, a school, recreation areas.
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$564,096
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain.
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$261,340
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Denia, Spain
from
$287,860
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 52–112 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Caelus is the first project in the Talasa Utopian Village complex, which initially includes 51 apartments with one, two and three bedrooms. The Talasa Caelus buildings are designed as compact and efficient volumes, ensuring the optimum temperature in your home in both winter and summer.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
283,793
Apartment 2 rooms
79.0 – 80.0
337,295 – 451,277
Apartment 3 rooms
98.0 – 99.0
411,732 – 552,466
Townhouse
93.0 – 112.0
453,603 – 504,779
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$373,181
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort. Known for its relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, the area offers coastal proxim…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Amanecer
Apartment building Amanecer
Apartment building Amanecer
Apartment building Amanecer
Apartment building Amanecer
Apartment building Amanecer
Orihuela, Spain
from
$209,982
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
Got that terrace feeling?  AMANECER X integrates luxury and functionality in an inspiring concept, characterized by shapes, use of high quality materials, with different textures and excellent finished. Located at Orihuela Costa, a very peaceful area, surrounding by groves and wooded areas.
Agency
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Orihuela, Spain
from
$293,080
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 92–110 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The Ciñuelica complex consists of four apartment buildings, with a total of 64 apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and 14 bungalows with 3 bedrooms. The residential complex is built with common areas including 3 swimming pools, 2 jacuzzis, as well as a sports and children's area.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
92.0
383,818
Apartment 3 rooms
94.0
452,440
Bungalow
110.0
383,818
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$398,816
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Monforte del Cid Located in the tranquil inland town of Monforte del Cid, these apartments are part of a thoughtfully planned residential complex surrounded by nature and modern conveniences. Known for its peaceful ambiance and prox…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$299,112
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Monforte del Cid Located in the tranquil inland town of Monforte del Cid, these apartments are part of a thoughtfully planned residential complex surrounded by nature and modern conveniences. Known for its peaceful ambiance and prox…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$268,435
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
from
$270,450
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Salinas Views in San Miguel San Miguel de Salinas is a charming inland town located in the province of Alicante. Known for its traditional Spanish character and proximity to both countryside and coast, it offers a peaceful yet well-connected lifestyle.
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$385,812
Newly-Built 1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with a Pool and Spa in El Verger, Alicante Nestled in the heart of the Marina Alta region, El Verger offers a serene blend of coastal charm and everyday convenience. Surrounded by natural beauty, this quiet town is located near the golden beaches of the …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$767,636
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$260,167
Newly-Built 1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with a Pool and Spa in El Verger, Alicante Nestled in the heart of the Marina Alta region, El Verger offers a serene blend of coastal charm and everyday convenience. Surrounded by natural beauty, this quiet town is located near the golden beaches of the …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$594,500
The year of construction 2026
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Elegant Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Playa Flamenca Situated within walking distance of the beach, this contemporary community provides convenient access to extensive daily amenities in the coastal town. Notably, a lively weekly Saturday market is held o…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Callosa de Segura, Spain
from
$239,562
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 75–77 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Apartments with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. A few meters from all our services: supermarket, restaurants, pharmacy, corte for Padl Tennis, English Bowling, Golf Field ... The finish of the highest quality. a large public zone with a pool.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
75.0 – 77.0
267,393 – 337,178
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$415,222
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Residential complex RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
from
$312,832
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 88–102 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Modern residential complex located in Mil Plumeras, perfectly integrated into a privileged environment, just 750 meters from one of the best beaches of the Mediterranean. The first phase consists of 24 high-quality apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and 12 bungalows with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
88.0
359,393 – 464,071
Apartment 3 rooms
102.0
378,003 – 436,157
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Apartment building Edificio Intercosta Sunrise
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$300,959
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 67–89 m²
9 real estate properties 9
The building consists of 12 apartments. The common swimming pool is on the roof of the building
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
67.0 – 77.0
231,454 – 359,393
Apartment 3 rooms
78.0 – 89.0
324,501 – 452,440
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Iconic
Apartment building Iconic
Apartment building Iconic
Apartment building Iconic
Apartment building Iconic
Apartment building Iconic
Santa Pola, Spain
from
$353,679
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
La Costa Blanca… The hidden place in El Levante Español that can be incredibly affordable. Apartments with frontal views of the Mediterranean Sea and golden sand beaches. Homes built to high standard in a lovely residential complex in Gran Alcant.
Agency
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
Residential complex Amaneser X
Residential complex Amaneser X
Residential complex Amaneser X
Residential complex Amaneser X
Residential complex Amaneser X
Callosa de Segura, Spain
from
$276,572
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 75–76 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The residential complex Amanecer X consists of 108 apartments with large terraces. 108 apartments with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 8 blocks divided into ground floor, first floor, first floor and penthouses with private terrace-solarium. Each with its own individual elevator
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
75.0 – 76.0
316,359 – 382,655
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Spain
from
$363,764
The year of construction 2026
2- and 3-Bedroom Luxury Apartments with Communal Pool in Ciudad Quesada Alicante Nestled in the prestigious enclave of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, these exceptional residences offer an unparalleled blend of tranquility and sophistication. The area is renowned for its scenic beauty, vibrant inte…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Edenia l
Residential complex Edenia l
Residential complex Edenia l
Residential complex Edenia l
Residential complex Edenia l
Residential complex Edenia l
Residential complex Edenia l
Denia, Spain
from
$266,049
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 63–140 m²
3 real estate properties 3
In Edenia every day will be filled with the light of the Mediterranean. Located just 200 meters from the beach, this residential complex in El Verhela allows you to enjoy the sea in a few steps, breathing in the tranquility of a natural and relaxed setting.The complex offers houses with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
63.0
267,510
Apartment 2 rooms
95.0
393,123
Apartment 3 rooms
140.0
486,170
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$368,472
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort. Known for its relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, the area offers coastal proxim…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Lagune Homes
Residential complex Lagune Homes
Residential complex Lagune Homes
Residential complex Lagune Homes
Residential complex Lagune Homes
Residential complex Lagune Homes
Calp, Spain
from
$423,948
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Area 94–113 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The Lagune Homes residential complex is located in Calpe, in close proximity to the Las Salinas Nature Reserve and just a few minutes walk from the famous La Fossa Beach, as well as a 10-minute walk from Arenal Beach. Two ten-storey buildings with original architecture offer new two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
94.0
433,831 – 488,496
Apartment 3 rooms
111.0 – 113.0
498,964 – 512,921
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
La Nucia, Spain
from
$361,409
The year of construction 2027
2 and 3 Bedroom Homes in La Nucia Near Benidorm and Altea The properties are located in La Nucia, a tranquil town on the Costa Blanca in the Alicante province. Nestled in a scenic natural environment, the area is close to the renowned Ciudad Deportiva, which offers top-tier sports facilities…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$351,566
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 48–115 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Unique design with high-quality construction and premium materials. Residential complex Azure Residencial is located just a few meters from the beach, surrounded by mountains. In the public areas there is a swimming pool, extensive gardens, a playground, a fully equipped gym, a sauna and a spa.
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.0
346,599
Apartment 3 rooms
91.0 – 115.0
587,358 – 733,325
Agency
EspanaTour
Residential complex Vitania Home
Residential complex Vitania Home
Residential complex Vitania Home
Residential complex Vitania Home
Residential complex Vitania Home
Residential complex Vitania Home
Calp, Spain
from
$345,863
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 7
Discover an exclusive new project that rethinks the concept of luxury living on the Costa Blanca. Located in the heart of Calpe, this innovative complex offers the perfect combination of modern design, sustainability and comfort, created for those looking for an exceptional lifestyle.
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
La Nucia, Spain
from
$374,359
The year of construction 2027
2 and 3 Bedroom Homes in La Nucia Near Benidorm and Altea The properties are located in La Nucia, a tranquil town on the Costa Blanca in the Alicante province. Nestled in a scenic natural environment, the area is close to the renowned Ciudad Deportiva, which offers top-tier sports facilities…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$381,663
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 8
Area 74–226 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The residential complex Alonis Living Playa del Torres stands out for its innovative and elegant architecture and is only less than a 5-minute walk from the idyllic Playa del Torres. It is an ideal place for those
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
74.0
378,003
Apartment 2 rooms
106.0 – 226.0
436,157 – 751,353
Apartment 3 rooms
131.0
531,530
Agency
EspanaTour
Residential complex Essential House
Residential complex Essential House
Residential complex Essential House
Residential complex Essential House
Residential complex Essential House
Residential complex Essential House
Finestrat, Spain
from
$858,199
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 130–170 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Essential House is a project of detached houses with 3 or 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, two of which are ensuite. The plots ranging from 590 to 700 m2 face the south side, with sea and mountain views, and light floods all the rooms.The houses have air conditioning, household appliances an…
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Finestrat, Spain
from
$364,171
The year of construction 2027
2 Bedroom Apartments with Stunning Mediterranean Views in Finestrat Located in Finestrat, one of the most tranquil and high-demand areas on the Costa Blanca, these luxury apartments offer a peaceful lifestyle surrounded by natural beauty, golf courses, and Mediterranean beaches. This coastal…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Residential complex Ocean Dream by TM
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$335,391
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
Area 146 m²
1 real estate property 1
Ocean Dream by TM is located in a privileged area of ​​Punta Prima: next to the protected natural area of ​​Lo Ferris, just 300 meters from the beach of Cala Piteras and only 5 minutes from Torrevieja. The urbanization will have a total of 36 houses with 2 and 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and ext…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
146.0
479,191
Agency
EspanaTour
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Residential complex Lagoons Village Laguna Rosa
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$250,597
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 78–179 m²
9 real estate properties 9
The Lagoons Village by TM residential complex is located in a privileged natural environment - between the La Mata Natural Park and the Pink Lagoon of Torrevieja. Laguna Rosa will consist of 240 houses of different types, such as apartments, bungalows, duplexes and detached villas with 1, 2 …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
78.0
266,347
Apartment 2 rooms
98.0 – 149.0
309,381 – 365,209
Apartment 3 rooms
129.0 – 179.0
376,840 – 440,809
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
from
$323,738
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Salinas Views in San Miguel San Miguel de Salinas is a charming inland town located in the province of Alicante. Known for its traditional Spanish character and proximity to both countryside and coast, it offers a peaceful yet well-connected lifestyle. …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$412,895
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Residential complex Thiar Village
Orihuela, Spain
from
$311,136
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 72–121 m²
5 real estate properties 5
The complex is located in Orihuela Costa - a picturesque resort area, part of the Spanish Costa Blanca coast. Here you can enjoy the original Mediterranean landscape - valleys, mountain pine and oak groves, meadows, saturated with the aromas of various fragrant plants. The surrounding salt l…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0
348,809
Apartment 3 rooms
82.0 – 84.0
343,110 – 383,818
House
121.0
668,774
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Apartment building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia
Denia, Spain
from
$414,331
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Beachfront Apartments in a Private Complex in Denia Alicante These remarkable apartments in Dénia, a port city in the Alicante province of Spain, offer breathtaking sea views and direct access to the beach. Nestled along the front line of the magnificent Mediterranean coastline, in the Cost…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$292,086
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Riomar Healthy Living
Residential complex Riomar Healthy Living
Residential complex Riomar Healthy Living
Residential complex Riomar Healthy Living
Residential complex Riomar Healthy Living
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
from
$170,777
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 69–98 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Residencial Riomar is a gated community with 46 1 and 2 bedroom medical apartments, with basement parking, distributed in a block with a basement and 2 floors. If you have any mobility limitations, you don’t have to worry, as Riomar Healthy Living will have almost every possible adaptation t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
69.0 – 98.0
182,604 – 211,682
Agency
EspanaTour
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Residential complex POSIDONIA RESIDENCIAL
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$484,947
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
Area 72–106 m²
2 real estate properties 2
New complex in Punta Prima, Alicante, by the sea, with houses with 2 or 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and large terraces. The common areas will have swimming pools, a children's playground and large gardens. With sea views, on the first line or a few meters from the beach. Video surveillance in en…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
72.0
522,225
Apartment 3 rooms
106.0
667,611
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$491,985
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Sunset Sailors by TM
Residential complex Sunset Sailors by TM
Residential complex Sunset Sailors by TM
Residential complex Sunset Sailors by TM
Residential complex Sunset Sailors by TM
Residential complex Sunset Sailors by TM
Benidorm, Spain
from
$470,630
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 30
Area 76–423 m²
6 real estate properties 6
The Sunset Sailors by TM complex is located in a privileged area of ​​​​Poniente Beach, just 50 meters away. The urbanization has apartments with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms with impressive sea views and large terraces that will allow you to experience the unique sensation of floating without lea…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
76.0
576,890
Apartment 2 rooms
109.0
709,482 – 778,104
Apartment 3 rooms
134.0 – 423.0
843,237 – 2,31M
Agency
EspanaTour
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$292,421
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 58–127 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Discover Villajoyosa in our new residential complex located in the heart of the city, just a few steps from the central beach. Here you will find apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, offering sea views and central convenience.The complex features new apartments, duplexes and penthouses built…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
58.0
289,608
Apartment 2 rooms
82.0
486,751
Apartment 3 rooms
90.0 – 127.0
662,959 – 924,304
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$400,258
The year of construction 2026
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Elegant Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Playa Flamenca Situated within walking distance of the beach, this contemporary community provides convenient access to extensive daily amenities in the coastal town. Notably, a lively weekly Saturday market is held o…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$542,702
Newly-Built 1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with a Pool and Spa in El Verger, Alicante Nestled in the heart of the Marina Alta region, El Verger offers a serene blend of coastal charm and everyday convenience. Surrounded by natural beauty, this quiet town is located near the golden beaches of the …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$347,414
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Apartments with a Pool Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela, Alicante These newly constructed apartments are situated in Orihuela, a city in the southern region of the Valencian Community, within the province of Alicante. Alicante is the second most populous province in the Valencian…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$726,716
The year of construction 2027
2 Bedroom Beachfront Apartments with Sea Views in Pilar de la Horadada Mil Palmeras, on the southern Costa Blanca, is a sought-after coastal destination known for its fine sandy beaches, Mediterranean climate, and vibrant lifestyle. The area offers a wide selection of restaurants, beach bars…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$466,182
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort. Known for its relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, the area offers coastal proxim…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Altea, Spain
from
$1,15M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Luxurious Eco-Friendly Apartments in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante Luxurious apartments are situated in Altea, a town on the Mediterranean coast of Spain, Costa Blanca. It's located in the province of Alicante, in the Valencian Community. Altea is known for its picturesque natural beaut…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
La Nucia, Spain
from
$484,693
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 162 m²
1 real estate property 1
A modern design and construction village where you can enjoy the climate, sunshine all year round, breathtaking views of the bays of Benidorm and Albir and lead a healthy lifestyle. It is close to all services and the sports center of La Nusia. The size of the houses and their configuration …
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$545,439
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Monforte del Cid Located in the tranquil inland town of Monforte del Cid, these apartments are part of a thoughtfully planned residential complex surrounded by nature and modern conveniences. Known for its peaceful ambiance and prox…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$395,549
Newly-Built 1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with a Pool and Spa in El Verger, Alicante Nestled in the heart of the Marina Alta region, El Verger offers a serene blend of coastal charm and everyday convenience. Surrounded by natural beauty, this quiet town is located near the golden beaches of the …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
from
$338,468
The year of construction 2026
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Salinas Views in San Miguel San Miguel de Salinas is a charming inland town located in the province of Alicante. Known for its traditional Spanish character and proximity to both countryside and coast, it offers a peaceful yet well-connected lifestyle. …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building KASIA V
Apartment building KASIA V
Apartment building KASIA V
Apartment building KASIA V
Apartment building KASIA V
Apartment building KASIA V
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$389,523
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Area 85 m²
1 real estate property 1
A new real estate icon is being created in Torrevieja, the pearl of the Costa Blanca: Kasia V, the latest residential project. This five-storey residential complex of 34 apartments redefines the concept of luxury and comfort in the city centre. Kasia V is majestically located in the heart …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
85.0
382,655
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$394,371
The year of construction 2026
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Elegant Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Playa Flamenca Situated within walking distance of the beach, this contemporary community provides convenient access to extensive daily amenities in the coastal town. Notably, a lively weekly Saturday market is held o…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Spain
from
$336,687
The year of construction 2026
2- and 3-Bedroom Luxury Apartments with Communal Pool in Ciudad Quesada Alicante Nestled in the prestigious enclave of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, these exceptional residences offer an unparalleled blend of tranquility and sophistication. The area is renowned for its scenic beauty, vibrant inte…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$274,348
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$738,559
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Benidorm, Spain
from
$284,521
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 22
Area 56–59 m²
7 real estate properties 7
The new SLIM TOWER building in Benidorm features an innovative and avant-garde architectural design. The building is equipped with an air conditioning system with air distribution through ducts, as well as a mechanical ventilation system that ensures clean and healthy indoor air and compli…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
56.0 – 59.0
469,828 – 554,094
Agency
EspanaTour
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
from
$435,468
Finishing options Finished
Area 131–205 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Euromarina presents its select collection of luxury villas on the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida, architectural gems located in the most idyllic corners of the Mediterranean coast. Imagine waking up to the sound of the waves, sunbathing more than 300 days a year and having the freedom to c…
Agency
EspanaTour
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Finestrat, Spain
from
$329,624
The year of construction 2027
2 Bedroom Apartments with Stunning Mediterranean Views in Finestrat Located in Finestrat, one of the most tranquil and high-demand areas on the Costa Blanca, these luxury apartments offer a peaceful lifestyle surrounded by natural beauty, golf courses, and Mediterranean beaches. This coastal…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
