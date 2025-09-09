  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Marbella
  4. Apartment in a new building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella

Apartment in a new building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella

Marbella, Spain
from
$794,629
;
21
Leave a request
ID: 27594
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara

San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to the sea create a relaxed coastal atmosphere while still being clos to Marbella’s most prestigious destinations. With a year-round community spirit, excellent gastronomy, and easy connections, the area offers an ideal lifestyle.

From the apartments for sale in Marbella Malaga, the daily amenities are within easy reach; the beach is less than 1 km, Puerto Banús is just under 3 km, Marbella town is about 9 km, and Málaga International Airport is only 48 km.

The exterior of the development is designed to promote well-being and social connection. It features a panoramic rooftop infinity pool with breathtaking views, a tranquil garden-level pool, and Mediterranean-style landscaped gardens framing the communal areas. Every detail, from the spacious sun terraces to the elegant reception and concierge areas, emphasizes relaxation, community, and contemporary coastal living.

The interiors of the apartments are distinguished by their modern, functional, and sophisticated design. Spacious open layouts, abundant natural light, and seamless integration between indoor and outdoor areas create a fresh and inviting atmosphere. Each apartment is thoughtfully planned to maximize comfort, combining clean lines with elegant finishes for a perfect balance of style and practicality.


AGP-01010

Location on the map

Marbella, Spain
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$274,294
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$376,713
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
from
$290,324
Apartment building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$420,270
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$542,702
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$794,629
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Show all Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Apartment building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$466,182
The year of construction 2025
Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort. Known for its relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, the area offers coastal proxim…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Show all Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$482,664
The year of construction 2027
2 Bedroom Beachfront Apartments with Sea Views in Pilar de la Horadada Mil Palmeras, on the southern Costa Blanca, is a sought-after coastal destination known for its fine sandy beaches, Mediterranean climate, and vibrant lifestyle. The area offers a wide selection of restaurants, beach bars…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Show all Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$729,881
The year of construction 2027
2 Bedroom Beachfront Apartments with Sea Views in Pilar de la Horadada Mil Palmeras, on the southern Costa Blanca, is a sought-after coastal destination known for its fine sandy beaches, Mediterranean climate, and vibrant lifestyle. The area offers a wide selection of restaurants, beach bars…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications